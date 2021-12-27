ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Australia’s most populous state reports 1st omicron death

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s New South Wales state reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and confirmed its first death from the omicron variant. The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at an aged care facility in western Sydney. He was fully...

