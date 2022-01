SRM Token is trading at the support level at $ 3.30 and is looking to consolidate. The volumes for the coin have been coming good over the last few hours. SRM token is trading at the support level. The coin has been in a consolidation phase for the most part of December 2021. The coin has minor support at $ 3.25 and strong support at $ 2.35. The coin has been trading in the zone of $ 3.25 and $ 3.5 for quite some time. The next resistance for the coin is $ 6.15. The $ 6.15 zone had been a good support level for the coin through the months of August to November. The Relative Strength Index indicates a neutral sign with a slight bullish bias. Future price action for the coin will depend on its behavior over the next few trading sessions near the support zone. The coin, for now, can be put on the watchlist.

