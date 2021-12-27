ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Omicron worries drag Thai baht lower, Malaysia stocks up 1%

By Anushka Trivedi
 4 days ago

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Thai baht weakened on Monday as rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant dimmed tourism prospects and stoked worries of a slowdown in economic recovery, while a rally in glove makers helped Malaysian equities jump 1%.

Coronavirus cases have risen sharply in Japan and China, leaving investors worried potentially tighter restrictions in the region's top two economies countries would hinder activity. Tokyo shares (.N225) marked their worst session in a week.

Asian currencies were mixed, with Singapore and Taiwan's dollars both firming 0.2%, while the Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso eased.

Financial market activity was subdued in the last week of the year with some centres closed for public holidays.

The baht dropped 0.4% to 33.550 per dollar, easing beyond a support level at 33.50. The currency is set to become Asia's worst performer this year, weighed down by a hit to tourism, a key driver of Thailand's economic growth that has been hammered by the pandemic.

The country last week reinstated mandatory quarantine for foreign arrivals and later scrapped some New Year events on finding its first Omicron cluster.

The baht has significantly exceeded its expected depreciation due to struggles with tourism reopening, and a greater current account deterioration relative to other countries, Bank of America analysts wrote in a note.

Malaysian equities (.KLSE) hit a five-week high, driven by a 10% surge in Top Glove Corp , the world's biggest medical glove maker, and a 4% rise in rival Hartalega Holdings (HTHB.KL). Both firms usually benefit from negative COVID-19 headlines.

The yuan eased 0.1% while Shanghai equities (.SSEC) reversed gains as investors assessed what China's new pledge to make "appropriate" infrastructure investments in 2022 would mean for the country's beleaguered property sector.

South Korean shares (.KS11) slipped 0.4% as investors booked profit on semiconductor stocks after last week's rally.

Equities in Taiwan (.TWII) and the Philippines (.PSI) rose 0.5% each, while most other markets traded down 0.1% to up 0.1%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Chinese city of Xian remained under lockdown for a fifth day on Monday as authorities reported 150 new local symptomatic coronavirus cases for Sunday

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 3.8 basis points at 6.352%

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are: Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI.PS), up 3.41%, and Wilcon Depot Inc (WLCON.PS), up 3.16%

Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

S.Korea exports grow 25.8% y/y in 2021, sharpest in 11 years

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years in 2021, with the total export value reaching a record high, supported by post-pandemic recoveries in global demand. For the full year, exports rose 25.8% from a year earlier to $644.54 billion, trade ministry...
ECONOMY
740thefan.com

China Dec factory activity unexpectedly accelerates – official PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s December factory activity unexpectedly accelerated despite disruptions from COVID outbreaks and as the economy loses momentum in the fourth quarter, according to an official survey released on Friday. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 in December from 50.1 in November,...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Economists question whether China will ever overtake the U.S. as the top global economy

Some experts have questioned the narrative that China will "inevitably" overtake the U.S. as the top economic power in the world. China has set its sights on overtaking the U.S. through the symbolic gesture of its GDP surpassing that of the U.S., with 2020 providing a humbling opportunity as the U.S. economy shrank due to lockdowns and issues emerging out of the pandemic. The drop represented a relative gain of $1 trillion, putting China’s economy at $6.2 trillion behind the U.S.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Global Markets in 2021: Recoveries, reflation and wrecking balls

LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - For global financial markets, the second year of the COVID pandemic has been nearly as dramatic as the first. The stocks bulls have stayed firmly in charge, surging energy and food prices have turbo-charged inflation, rattling the bond markets, while China has seen $1 trillion wipeouts in its heavyweight tech and property sectors.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Ringgit, Thai baht lead Asian FX gains; stocks slip

BENGALURU (Dec 30): The Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit firmed on Thursday as Asian currencies benefited from receding worries surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant, although most stock markets dipped in the last trading session of the year for several exchanges. Despite a surge in global Covid-19 infections, investors seemed...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

