NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has held Teva Pharmaceuticals responsible for contributing to the opioid crisis. Jurors delivered their verdict Thursday in a sweeping lawsuit filed by New York state and joined by two Long Island counties. The Suffolk County jury found the company played a role in furthering a public nuisance. Teva is known for making generic drugs, but the lawsuit focused on the brand-name fentanyl drugs Actiq and Fentora. They are approved for some cancer patients. The lawsuit accused Teva of repeatedly promoting them more broadly for other types of pain. Teva says it strongly disagrees with the verdict and plans to appeal.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO