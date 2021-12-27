Woman allegedly injures passengers, Delta employees on flight from Tampa

Stevie J and his son, Stevie II, were escorted off of a Delta flight Friday for allegedly attempting to bring alcohol on the plane after being warned it was illegal. According to TMZ, Faith Evans' estranged husband was booked on a flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta, and a Delta staff member instructed them to dispose of the alcohol before boarding. Stevie J, whose birth name is Steven Aaron Jordan, insisted that he and his son threw away their cups as instructed. The reality star added that the confrontation was racially motivated, and he is considering legal action. Stevie and his son were not arrested, and they did eventually arrive in the A-T-L to celebrate the birthday of Stevie's daughter.

