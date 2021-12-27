ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Woman allegedly injures passengers, Delta employees on flight from Tampa

By Edmund DeMarche
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was taken into FBI custody on Thursday after police say she injured several people and employees on a Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta, according to a report. Fox 5 Atlanta reported that police were waiting for the arrival of Flight 2790 at...

Randy Wamsley
3d ago

What is going on with people on planes anymore is it just like the new thing to do to get arrested on a federal indictment for causing a plane to be diverted

news4sanantonio.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Delta flight passenger escorted off plane after alleged assault

A Delta flight from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles had to be diverted to Oklahoma City Thursday night after an assault on board. According to Transportation Security Administration (TSA), 35-year-old Ariel Pennington, who was drinking, became disruptive causing security concerns. TSA says Pennington assaulted a federal air marshal and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wedr.com

Stevie J and son escorted off Delta flight allegedly for attempting to board with alcohol

Stevie J and his son, Stevie II, were escorted off of a Delta flight Friday for allegedly attempting to bring alcohol on the plane after being warned it was illegal. According to TMZ, Faith Evans' estranged husband was booked on a flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta, and a Delta staff member instructed them to dispose of the alcohol before boarding. Stevie J, whose birth name is Steven Aaron Jordan, insisted that he and his son threw away their cups as instructed. The reality star added that the confrontation was racially motivated, and he is considering legal action. Stevie and his son were not arrested, and they did eventually arrive in the A-T-L to celebrate the birthday of Stevie's daughter.
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Woman reportedly breastfed cat on Delta Airlines flight

Things apparently got weird on a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Syracuse to Atlanta, when a woman allegedly started breastfeeding a cat, to the horror of fellow passengers and the crew. A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet...
ANIMALS
Popculture

Actress Faces Federal Charges After Allegedly Slapping Fellow Passenger on Delta Flight

A woman was arrested for attacking another passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight from Tampa, Florida to Atlanta, Georgia last week, and it turns out she was a well-known actress. Patricia Cornwall used to go by the stage name Patty Breton, under which she appeared in a few episodes of Baywatch, among other things. A video of her mid-flight altercation has now gone viral.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

‘Sit Down, Karen!’: Delta Passenger Loses Her Shit, Slaps Unmasked Man

A woman was kicked off a Delta flight Thursday and arrested by the feds after she verbally attacked another passenger on the plane to Atlanta, authorities said. Patricia Cornwall allegedly harassed a man for not wearing a mask while he was eating and drinking. But in a video captured by another passenger Cornwall appears to not be wearing a mask properly either. In the footage, Cornwall tells the man to “Put your fucking mask on!” In return, he told her to “sit down, Karen!” Eventually, Cornwall slaps the man, and crew members try to restrain her. Delta released a statement saying that the company has “zero tolerance for unruly behavior.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Oregonian

Woman faces federal assault charge after striking passenger on Delta flight, authorities say

A Los Angeles woman is facing a federal assault charge after allegedly hitting and spitting on another passenger on a Dec. 23 flight from Tampa to Atlanta. The incident occurred after the female passenger found the aisle from one of the bathrooms to her seat blocked by a beverage cart. The woman exchanged words with a male passenger, then hit him in the head, according to an unsealed criminal complaint obtained by CNN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Delta Passenger's Rosa Parks Remark Led To Fight, Arrest

The woman who was arrested for getting violent with an older man over masks on a Delta flight made a smart-aleck remark about Rosa Parks ... and it sounds like it triggered the incident. According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... the arrested air traveler, Patricia Cornwall, a...
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Video Shows Fight on Delta Flight That Resulted in Multiple Injuries

A physical alteration occurred on Dec. 23 on an Atlanta-bound Delta flight when a female passenger confronted an older man over his refusal to wear a mask on the plane. Patricia Cornwall can be seen in the video below from Atlanta Uncensored, demanding that the unidentified man put his mask on, while she keeps her own mask beneath her chin.
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Fox News

