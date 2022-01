100 Thieves is on the cusp of signing former Team Liquid in-game leader Adam “ec1s” Eccles to lead its VALORANT squad, according to a report by George Geddes of Upcomer. Ec1s will reportedly relocate to North America to take over the IGL duties of the roster currently consisting of Spencer “Hiko” Martin, Ethan Arnold, and Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk. 100T still has one more roster slot to fill after the departure of Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella, who’s expected to return to CS:GO and reunite with Liquid. 100T was reportedly looking to sign world champion Mehmet “cNed” Yağız İpek away from Acend, but Geddes reports that cNed is sticking with Acend.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO