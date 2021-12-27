E-bike maintenance: your complete guide

A 350 cubic inch engine and 4-speed manual transmission make this a blast to drive. The 1970s were an excellent time for the famous American automotive brand that we all know and love, Chevrolet. Models like the Chevelle, Camaro, and Nova were going through a massive design change which still makes automotive enthusiasts’ hair curl. The latter vehicle especially was particularly affected by the new style as it continued to evolve within the automotive market. Then the infamous year of 1973 struck. For many reasons, the United States was plunged into economic despair as a shortage of oil and, subsequently, gas plagued the nation. This was the last year that many of the beautiful muscle cars of old that we all know and love could be found in their proper form.

