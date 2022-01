BERKELEY (KPIX) — With the COVID-19 positivity rate topping 11% in California, parents wonder what will happen at schools where kids are set to return next week. UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says parents should prepare for a possible disruption in education but nothing like 2020. “In the beginning perhaps but it won’t last very long. We just have to fasten our seatbelts,” Dr. Chin-Hong said. “We think it’s a possibility now after seeing the numbers go up,” said parent Margaret Halpern. She, like many parents, is wondering how the omicron surge will impact schools. The thought of more time off or...

EDUCATION ・ 20 HOURS AGO