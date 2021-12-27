The Ashes: Zak Crawley out as Mitchell Starc strikes early

Jasprit Bumrah was hailed by Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour after making two late breakthroughs on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday.
South Africa, needing 305 to win, were 94 for four at the close, with home captain Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52.
Indiaâs progress to victory was held up by a defiant partnership between Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen, who eked out 40 runs for the third wicket at less than two runs an over and threatened to see their side through to the close of play.
But Bumrah came back for a final spell on a hot afternoon and produced a superb delivery which snaked back and bowled Van der Dussen, who did not offer a shot.
