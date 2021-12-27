ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ashes: Zak Crawley out as Mitchell Starc strikes early

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell Starc strikes early with the wicket of Zak Crawley on the...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Raheem Sterling hails Gareth Southgate for uniting England team

Raheem Sterling has credited Gareth Southgate for uniting the England squad over the last five years.The Three Lions suffered one of their darkest days in major tournament football when knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland – a nation ranked 34th in the world and with a population of just 330,000.Roy Hodgson resigned in the wake of that humiliating defeat and former Middlesbrough boss Southgate stepped up from his England Under-21 role in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign.England have since finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup – their first semi-final appearance at the tournament for 28 years...
SPORTS
The Independent

England head coach Chris Silverwood to miss fourth Ashes Test due to isolation over Covid

England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test against Australia after being forced to isolate due to Covid.After the latest round of PCR testing for the touring party, one family member has tested positive.It is the seventh of the tour since PCR testing started on 27 December, with three support staff and four family members contracting the virus.Silverwood will now have to isolate for 10 days alongside his family in Melbourne and will therefore miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.England have already conceded the Ashes and trail 3-0, with the fourth test due to start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What can be done to improve the fortunes of England Test team?

England’s Ashes capitulation at Melbourne not only saw them give up their hopes of reclaiming the urn, it also continued a horror run of results in Test cricket.Joe Root’s side have won just once in their last 12 games and are the first English team to lose nine in a calendar year. The response has been some familiar questions about the state of the game and what might be done to put it right.Here, we take a closer look at some of those issues and asks what can be done to improve things.Is there an appetite for change?There are...
SPORTS
The Independent

Dan Biggar: No fans at Wales’ Six Nations games would be ‘huge step backwards’

Dan Biggar is concerned by the negative impact playing behind closed doors could have on the success of Wales’ Six Nations title defence.The champions’ first home game takes place against Scotland on February 12 but, under Covid restrictions imposed by the Welsh Government, only 50 spectators are permitted to view outdoor events.The guidelines are reviewed weekly and First Minister Mark Drakeford has refused to give assurances that fans will be allowed to return in time for the Six Nations as case numbers for the Omicron variant continue to surge.Wales are also scheduled to host France and Italy at the Principality...
RUGBY
Mitchell Starc
Zak Crawley
The Independent

England’s Ashes humiliation leaves Chris Silverwood’s shortcomings as head coach exposed

As the knives point towards Chris Silverwood after England succumbed to a dismissal Ashes defeat following just 12 days of play across three Tests, it is probably worth reflecting how he ended up in charge of men’s team in the first place.As he stumbled through platitudes after Australia had made it 3-0 with a humiliating innings and 14-run victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he looked a man woefully out of his depth. But Silverwood was there on merit. His appointment at the end of the 2019 summer, having worked as the bowling coach and assistant to Trevor Bayliss...
SPORTS
The Independent

England crossing fingers over Covid outbreak ahead of Sydney Ashes Test

James Anderson says England’s Ashes squad are crossing their fingers and hoping the Covid-19 outbreak which will see head coach Chris Silverwood miss the fourth Test has not spread any further.A series that has lurched from bad to worse on the field is now beset by concerns over the virus, which has already infected seven people from the wider touring group in MelbourneThe under-pressure Silverwood tested negative on Wednesday but one of his family members did return a positive result and he has been instructed to isolate with them for up to 10 days, meaning assistant coach Graham Thorpe...
WORLD
#England#Australia#Ashes#Bbc Iplayer
The Independent

Taking a knee: Gareth Southgate says England took stand in bid to have racism discussed more in dressing rooms

The decision by the England football team to take a knee during this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament partially came after manager Gareth Southgate reprimanded full back Danny Rose for getting booked during an earlier game in Montenegro – without realising he had been suffering racist abuse throughout the match.Southgate admonished the Watford player for picking up a yellow card immediately after the game in March 2019.But he has now revealed that he ended up saying sorry to Rose on the plane home after being made aware that both he and striker Raheem Sterling had been barracked throughout the 90 minutes.“I...
SOCIETY
BBC

Leicester 1-0 Liverpool: The pick of the stats

Leicester have won consecutive league matches against Liverpool for the first time since April 1999, while Brendan Rodgers is the first manager to previously take charge of Liverpool in the Premier League to go on to secure consecutive wins against them in the competition (also won in Feb 2021). The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England turn to Adam Hollioake with coaching ranks depleted ahead of fourth Ashes Test

England have drafted in former one-day captain Adam Hollioake to bolster their depleted coaching ranks ahead of the fourth Test in Sydney.Four key members of the backroom team have been left behind in Melbourne as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in camp. Head coach Chris Silverwood is isolating with his family while spin coach Jeetan Patel fast bowling mentor Jon Lewis and strength and conditioning lead Darren Veness all tested positive.That has led to an SOS for Hollioake, the former Surrey all-rounder who was renowned as an innovative thinker in his playing days and captained the ODI side...
SPORTS
Melbourne
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Cameron Norrie prepared to be hunted rather than hunter as GB kick off 2022

Cameron Norrie knows he will be the hunted rather than the hunter as he prepares to lead Great Britain in their ATP Cup campaign to kick off 2022.Less than four weeks after the last season ended with Russia lifting the Davis Cup trophy, the tennis calendar kicks off again with a very similar event in Sydney.After exiting in the group stages of the inaugural competition in 2020, Britain did not qualify last year but Norrie’s unexpected rise to the verge of the top 10 means they are back in the field.Their campaign begins on Sunday with a rematch against Germany,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Graham Potter wishes Yves Bissouma well for ‘important’ Africa Cup of Nations

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists the Africa Cup of Nations is an “important tournament” and says Yves Bissouma has the club’s blessing to play in it.Mali midfielder Bissouma is among a host of Premier League stars set to be unavailable for domestic action early in the new year after being recalled by his country following a three-year absence.Former England striker Ian Wright said on Thursday that the AFCON, which runs from January 9 to February 6, is being “disrespected” by some negative media coverage.Despite being poised to lose the influential Bissouma following Sunday’s trip to Everton, Potter recognises the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England return to nets as work begins to save face in Ashes series

Ten England players returned to the MCG nets on what should have been day four of the Boxing Day Test, as work began on averting an Ashes whitewash that takes captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood down with it.A resounding defeat on the third morning in Melbourne saw English hopes of reclaiming the urn disappear in just 12 days of cricket and left Australia to fill their unexpectedly free afternoon to hold an impromptu party on the outfield.England retreated to the dressing room to commiserate and await the latest round of Covid-19 testing – the squad have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chris Silverwood power with England is ‘nonsense’, claims Mark Butcher

Mark Butcher insists head coach Chris Silverwood’s power in the England set-up is “nonsense” after going 3-0 down to Australia to concede the Ashes.Silverwood is under pressure to keep his job beyond the series, having operated as both head coach and chief selector.And Butcher believes the balance is not right for England to thrive at Test level after another humiliating series defeat.“He has been given an extraordinary amount of power as he’s also the chief selector, which is utter nonsense,” Butcher told Sky Sports News.“It’s completely unsustainable. Whether or not the messaging from him is now starting to fall...
SPORTS
The Independent

Australian batter Travis Head out of fourth Ashes Test after contracting Covid

Australian batsman Travis Head has been ruled out of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after testing positive to Covid-19.The 28-year-old was due to fly from Melbourne to Sydney to take on England at the SCG on January 5.In a statement released on Friday morning, Cricket Australia said Head tested positive after a routine PCR test and has been asymptomatic.The batsman will now remain in isolation in Melbourne for seven days – per the Victorian Government’s current health requirements.A Cricket Australia spokesperson said that the remainder of the Australian squad, their families and support staff underwent PCR and RAT tests...
WORLD
The Independent

Gerwyn Price calls for World Darts Championship to be postponed

Gerwyn Price has called for the World Darts Championship to be postponed following a coronavirus outbreak at the event.Dave Chisnall became the latest player to withdraw from the tournament on Wednesday after testing positive.The Englishman and world number 14 followed Michael van Gerwen and Vincent van der Voort out of the competition prematurely.World champion Price wrote on his Instagram Story: “Tournament needs to be postponed”.Welshman Price, the world number one, is due to play Dirk van Duijvenbode in a fourth-round match on Wednesday evening.Chisnall was due to play Luke Humphries in the last-32 on Wednesday, with Humphries now receiving...
SPORTS
AFP

Bumrah hailed after making crucial breakthroughs for India

Jasprit Bumrah was hailed by Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour after making two late breakthroughs on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday. South Africa, needing 305 to win, were 94 for four at the close, with home captain Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52. Indiaâs progress to victory was held up by a defiant partnership between Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen, who eked out 40 runs for the third wicket at less than two runs an over and threatened to see their side through to the close of play. But Bumrah came back for a final spell on a hot afternoon and produced a superb delivery which snaked back and bowled Van der Dussen, who did not offer a shot.
SPORTS

