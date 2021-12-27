The writing of history meets art history meets . . . stained glass

‘Queer As All Get Out: 10 People Who’ve Inspired Me’. It’s unfortunate that you’ll sometimes hear people claim that certain LGBTQ+ identities are ‘trends’ or ‘fads’ or what have you. In reality, there’s a long history of queer people with those identities who were either simply trying to live their lives, or make strides in the fight for queer rights. While in recent years more and more of these figures are getting their names returned to them, there are still even more who have been lost to history (sometimes on purpose). Shelby Criswell’s book “Queer As All Get Out” looks to right those wrongs and bring some lesser-known LGBTQ+ individuals from history into the spotlight.

