ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

What Were the Most In-Demand Beauty Products of 2021?

By Christina Silvestri
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom cult favorites to the latest trends, there seems to be limitless beauty brands and products on the market these days. But which are the most popular?. Cosmetics...

www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

From New Acids To “The Wolf”, These Were The Most Searched Beauty Trends Of 2021

If 2020 was all about banana bread, Joe Exotic and working in pyjamas, 2021 is the year of Bennifer, Y2K mania, and celebrity PDA. As for beauty, in the past year, we’ve seen a wealth of trends come and go, from pixie cuts and curtain bangs to active ingredients and natural make-up. But which have been the most googled? British Vogue investigates.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Tons of Beauty Staples Were Just Marked Down for Amazon's Surprise Sale — Here's What We're Buying

In need of a little pampering? After this year, it's safe to say we all do. If Christmas isn't quite enough to lift your spirits this week, Amazon just dropped a surprise beauty sale packed with deals and discounts on tons of best sellers. From skincare to makeup to hair styling tools, the sale is your one-stop shop for all your favorite beauty products at a discounted rate.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Real Simple

8 Non-Toxic Nail Products that Will Keep Your Nails Beautiful and Healthy

The beauty industry as a whole has been moving in a cleaner, more sustainable direction for quite some time now. More specifically, the nail industry has made it a point to start creating more non-toxic, transparent formulas. In recent years, we've seen an uptick in brands promoting 5-, 7-, and...
SKIN CARE
youbeauty.com

Beauty Product Obsessions Worth The Hype

If you love the world of beauty as much as we do, you are probably intrigued with new launches and always wondering what products are worth the hype. Sometimes products are so talked about yet then end up being a total flop. But today, the items we wanted to share with you are cult favorites. That means the beauty world has been more than vocal about its obsession with these products. So much so in fact that they often sell out.
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
Robb Report

From Anti-Aging Serums to Fine Fragrances, the 21 Best Grooming Products of 2021

As a grooming editor, I’m essentially a product-testing lab rat; I try hundreds of products a year all across my body, with the goal of telling you which ones are the best. Because I test so many products so quickly, the best ones in my book are the ones that make a powerful and effective first impression—so much so that they become the products the become a part of my regular routine on the days I’m not testing something new. They keep my complexion the clearest, or my hair the most cooperative. They help me smell the best, and they often...
SKIN CARE
In Style

The Anti-Aging Cream That Even Supermodels Rave About Is on Sale for $29

It's harder than it looks to find anti-aging skincare products that check all the boxes. Most of us want something with a proven track record, friends who've tried it before, and maybe even a celebrity endorsement or two. The formula should incorporate seamlessly into your skincare routine, not leave behind a greasy residue, and most importantly, demonstrate some actual results. Finally, with seemingly endless options on the market, it's crucial to find something at a reasonable price point so you don't have to break the bank every time you want to replenish.
SKIN CARE
eturbonews.com

Food Gifts Were The Product of the Year

The Advertising Specialty Institute® (ASI) today named food gifts its 2021 Product of the Year. Already a perennial favorite in the promo industry, particularly in the fourth quarter, food gifts exploded during the pandemic. Searches in ASI’s promo product search engine, ESP, shows that food gift searches increased by...
RETAIL
Footwear News

The Biggest M&A Deals in the Footwear & Fashion Industry in 2021

While many would-be acquirers stayed on the sidelines during the height of the pandemic, the mergers-and-acquisitions market heated up in 2021, thanks to powerhouse brands and retailers expanding their reach into fast-growing markets. Much of the action was centered around the hot athletic lifestyle and athleisure spaces. In the case of Wolverine World Wide Inc., acquiring Sweaty Betty gave the shoe giant a stake in the fast-growing and competitive women’s activewear category, which is led by high-growth brands like Lululemon. No deal is generating more buzz than Authentic Brand Group’s forthcoming acquisition of Reebok for $2.1 billion. (It’s expected to become official in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Products#Beauty Brands#Google Search#Clinique#Mac
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Charlotte Tilbury’s new foundation combines long-lasting coverage with impressive skincare benefits

As with everything post-March 2020, the ongoing pandemic has caused serious shifts to our beauty routines, namely a desire for a pared back, minimalist aesthetic that blurs the lines between make-up and skincare.Our continued focus on health and wellbeing paired with lifestyle changes has seeped into our cosmetic interests, as brands move away from heavy coverage products in favour of lighter, hybrid formulas that deliver skincare benefits as well as the perfect make-up finish. Margaux Caron, a global beauty analyst at Mintel, agrees, arguing that “the core of the acceleration of hybrid makeup products is made of deeply-rooted trends that...
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
APPAREL
inavateonthenet.net

What were the 10 most read AV stories of 2021?

As 2021 draws to a close we look back on the top ten stories from the Inavate EMEA website. When you publish news of the largest LED display in the world, people are bound to take notice and our story on the MSG Sphere under construction in Las Vegas clocked in as the 10th most read story of the year. We’re still watching this one with interest.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Hair Gain capsules: Can a daily supplement really help with hair growth?

The NHS estimates that eight million women in the UK experience hair loss by the age of 50, a number that then jumps significantly post-menopause. However, it’s not just hair loss, but thinning, breakage and scalp issues that we are having to contend with in increasing numbers. Our hair can be affected by stress, diet, styling practices, genetics, hormones and even as a side effect of covid.The impact of this can be incredibly distressing, says Dr. Munir Somji, hair restoration surgeon and founder of DrMediSpa. He believes supplements can play a significant role when it comes to hair heath, but that it’s important...
HAIR CARE
8 News Now

How this $19 lipstick from Mac became my go-to

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing completes a holiday look like a satisfying swipe of the perfect lipstick. I love lipstick in pretty much any shade and finish, but for the holidays, my go-to is a classic matte red. My favorite, Mac Matte Lipstick, combines vibrant pigmentation and long-lasting, non-drying coverage at […]
MAKEUP
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over This Fabric Swivel Chair

While most shoppers turn to Costco when they're looking to stock up on everyday essentials and popular grocery items, the store has a lot more to offer. It is a surprisingly good shop to peruse when picking out furniture. According to Money, a 2017 survey conducted by Market Force Information revealed that the brand even managed to outdo strong competitors in this category, such as IKEA. It was favored by 72% of the respondents, compared to IKEA's 70%. Other brands in the survey included Target, Kohl's, and T.J. Maxx.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy