When British journalist Kerry Olsen and Italian entrepreneur and Yoox Net-a-Porter Group founder Federico Marchetti first saw their new home in a secluded corner of London’s Hampstead, it was quite literally a hole in the ground. Out walking one autumn afternoon in 2018, the couple were not consciously looking for somewhere to live, but were intrigued by the plot. “All our friends told us to forget it,” says Marchetti. A rare development in an otherwise historic quarter, the project had been beset by bureaucratic delays. Undeterred, the pair put in an offer – and prayed. Their timing proved impeccable, things were progressing after years of pause, and in a matter of months the penthouse – with its heart-stopping panorama across the capital – was theirs.

