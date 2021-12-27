Where You’ve Seen the Cast of Home Economics Before

Murphy Brown is a sitcom that aired on CBS in 1988, featuring a fictional newsroom helmed by Murphy Brown, an investigative journalist and anchor. Created by Diane English, Murphy Brown was one of the most popular shows during its time, constantly ranking within the top 10 most watched shows during its middle seasons. It waned in popularity, however, but still maintained to keep its fans hooked until the very end. Recently, the show was revived for an 11th season, but was canceled after low ratings. Bergen spoke about waiting for the appropriate timing to revive the show, according to TV Insider: “People had talked to us about it over the last few years, and [creator] Diane English and I always said, “Why? We did it already.” But now, because of the election, frankly, it seemed the right time.” Talking about the feminist legacy of Murphy Brown, TIME wrote that the character Murphy Brown is the feminist hero we all needed in 2018, when #metoo and many other feminist issues were being tackled in mainstream media. “Researching the history of Murphy Brown while writing a book about female showrunners, I was amazed by how familiar all these battles felt. The cast of characters has changed, but we are once again living through a culture war that may yet prove to be more savage than the late ‘80s and early ‘90s version. It makes perfect sense that CBS has announced it is rebooting Murphy Brown.” While the revival only ended a few years ago, the “official” end of the series happened more than 20 years ago. Here’s what the cast has been up to since the finale of Murphy Brown aired.
