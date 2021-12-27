ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where You’ve Seen the Cast of Home Economics Before

By Abe Friedtanzer
Cover picture for the articleABC’s Home Economics started back in April as a mid-season replacement with only seven episodes, and it wasn’t clear whether it would join the ranks of other long-running sitcom successes on the network like Modern Family or black-ish. But the Alphabet opted to give it another chance, and while this funny...

TVLine

Year in Review: The Television Stars We Said Goodbye to in 2021

As we reflect on 2021, we can’t help but think of all the TV greats who left us. The last 12 months have seen the deaths of several small-screen legends, including seven-time Emmy winner Ed Asner — the most honored male performer in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards. We also said goodbye to fellow Mary Tyler Moore vets Cloris Leachman — who, at eight Emmys, is tied with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the most awarded performer in Emmy history — and Gavin MacLeod. Other Emmy winners we lost over the past year include Cicely Tyson, Christopher Plummer, Hal Holbrook, Peter...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV SHOWS
Texas State
TVOvermind

Five TV Shows That Came Out of Nowhere in 2021

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing production to shut down across the entire entertainment industry, 2020 was a tough year for TV and movies. However, in lots of ways, 2021 made up for it. Not only has there been lots of new content this year, but a lot of it has been really good. TV shows have really brought their A-game and there have been lots of series that people simply can’t get enough of. From drama to comedy, there has been a little something for everybody in 2021. If you’re looking for some things to watch as the year winds down, today is your lucky day. Keep reading to see our list of 5 TV shows that came out of nowhere in 2021.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of “Harlem” on Amazon Prime

Released in December of 2021, Harlem quickly became one of the most popular shows on Amazon Prime. The series centers around a group of Black women who are close friends and trying to navigate the ups and downs of life. The series has drawn comparisons to Sex and the City and many would agree that it’s easy to see why. While there’s no doubt that there are many people behind the scenes who have played an important role in the show’s success, the talented cast also deserves a lot of credit. With a mixture of newcomers and industry veterans, Harlem has found the perfect balance. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Amazon Prime’s Harlem.
TV SERIES
The Tab

This is where you recognise the cast of Netflix’s The Silent Sea from

K-dramas have been popping off this year – whether you like gritty sci-fi, dystopian drama or soap operas, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s binge-watching needs. Squid Game was by far the most successful, with millions of us watching the sickening events unfold on the Korean series. But new series The Silent Sea is threatening to take over as the most popular K-drama of 2021.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Netflix’s The Sandman Isn’t Lucifer

“Lucifer” was a popular show, inspired by DC Comics character of the same name Lucifer Morningstar, that found a final home on Netflix for its last few seasons. However, “Lucifer” originally came from another DC property from Neil Gaiman relating to a series simply titled “The Sandman”. Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” certainly doesn’t come off as a DC Comics title but characters such as Batman, Martian Manhunter, Constantine, Green Lantern, and others make small appearances in the series. While “The Sandman” explored themes of mythological proportions, “Lucifer” pulled more directly from the Bible, which immediately separates these stories from each other. Overall, “The Sandman” could be a standalone series but DC gave the series a bit of special treatment, much like Watchmen, by incorporating that respective universe into existing DC properties with their Vertigo label. Below, we’ve gone into detail on the original Sandman comic book series, Lucifer’s evolution from Fox to Netflix, the history of attempting to create live-action Sandman, and more about how Netflix’s “The Sandman” isn’t “Lucifer”.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of HBO Max’s “Station Eleven”

2021 has been a great year for TV, and Station Eleven just made the cut. Released in December, the HBO Max miniseries quickly became popular among viewers. The series is based on a book of the same name which tells the story of a group of people who are living in a post-apocalyptic world after surviving a deadly flu pandemic. They end up coming in contact with a cult that threatens to erase all of the progress they’ve made. Even though the overall premise of the show is somewhat sad, Station Eleven isn’t the kind of show that will put you in a bad mood. Instead, it finds the perfect balance, and the show’s very talented cast has a lot to do with that. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Station Eleven.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

You Had to Expect a Petition to Save Cowboy Bebop

Not every show is going to earn the loyalty of fans once it’s been transferred to live-action, or even taken from a novel or comic book, but considering that Cowboy Bebop had a following before it became a series, or attempted to rather, it’s fair to say that a petition to bring it back after being canceled should have been expected. Not every show is going to get this treatment since it might be that it really does stink that bad when it’s brought to live-action, but what’s confusing about this is the amount of criticism that was seen when this show premiered, especially in light of people wanting to bring it back. Of course, when one really takes a good long look at things, the fact is that the people who shout the loudest tend to be heard the most, and those that are bound and determined to get their way, no matter what they have to do or say, tend to shout the loudest quite often, much like children throwing a temper tantrum. In all fairness, it might not be that severe, but the fact that Cowboy Bebop didn’t appear to light people up in a certain way as a live-action series is a good reason to think that it just didn’t work the way it should have.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Every Netflix Show Chloe Veitch Has Been On

22-year old Chloe Veitch is slowly but surely becoming a familiar face on Netflix. When we first met her, she was trying to find love the right way on Too Hot to Handle and turned herself quickly into a fan favorite for staying away from the drama. A year later, she would show up on The Circle, and once again get attached to another player, only to end up disappointed. She keeps looking for love in the wrong places but is still her chill, cool self, and that’s why she’s a darling to many. The players on The Circle would agree since she wound up as a runner-up. We’re looking forward to seeing her stick around, but first, here’s a roundup of her Netflix journey so far:
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Is Netflix’s “Twentysomethings: Austin” Worth Watching?

Over the last several years, Netflix has really stepped it up on the original content department. In addition to great scripted movies and series, the streaming platform has also released some very successful reality shows. Twentysomethings: Austin is one of the latest reality shows to hit Netflix, and it quickly earned a spot in the top 10. The show follows the lives of eight people in their 20s who have relocated to Austin, TX in hopes of starting a new chapter in life. They are all trying to figure things out as they go along, while also trying to navigate relationships. If you haven’t gotten a chance to see the show yet, you may be wondering if it’s even worth your time. While the decision is ultimately up to you, there are some things that could sway you in either direction. Should you watch Twentysomethings: Austin? Let’s talk about it.
AUSTIN, TX
TVOvermind

The Cast Of “Murphy Brown”: Where Are They Now?

Murphy Brown is a sitcom that aired on CBS in 1988, featuring a fictional newsroom helmed by Murphy Brown, an investigative journalist and anchor. Created by Diane English, Murphy Brown was one of the most popular shows during its time, constantly ranking within the top 10 most watched shows during its middle seasons. It waned in popularity, however, but still maintained to keep its fans hooked until the very end. Recently, the show was revived for an 11th season, but was canceled after low ratings. Bergen spoke about waiting for the appropriate timing to revive the show, according to TV Insider: “People had talked to us about it over the last few years, and [creator] Diane English and I always said, “Why? We did it already.” But now, because of the election, frankly, it seemed the right time.” Talking about the feminist legacy of Murphy Brown, TIME wrote that the character Murphy Brown is the feminist hero we all needed in 2018, when #metoo and many other feminist issues were being tackled in mainstream media. “Researching the history of Murphy Brown while writing a book about female showrunners, I was amazed by how familiar all these battles felt. The cast of characters has changed, but we are once again living through a culture war that may yet prove to be more savage than the late ‘80s and early ‘90s version. It makes perfect sense that CBS has announced it is rebooting Murphy Brown.” While the revival only ended a few years ago, the “official” end of the series happened more than 20 years ago. Here’s what the cast has been up to since the finale of Murphy Brown aired.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why You Should Binge-Watch The Shrink Next Door

“The Shrink Next Door” was a popular, true-crime podcast about a therapist that separated his patients from their loved ones in order to gain control of their finances and other assets and valuables. In the Apple TV+ series, featuring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in their respective roles of patient and doctor, the two comedians put on very unique characters that haven’t been seen often with either of the two, especially not together. Surprisingly, even though “The Shrink Next Door” was only 8 episodes, it still told a long, efficient, and detailed story that left no gap unfilled. With the very unique cast of usual comedians, or at the very least comedic actors, the show was much less comedic than anticipated but that’s not to say that “The Shrink Next Door” didn’t have its moments of humor but overall this is a dark, very real, subject. Overall, “The Shrink Next Door” podcast and show are both short in total length but the number of details present in both made it a series beyond worth checking out, regardless of how you do so. Below, we’ve gone into detail on the newest project from both hit actors, the show, and podcast, and why you should binge-watch “The Shrink Next Door” now that it’s available in its entirety.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Why Mellie Grant Was The Most Underrated Character On “Scandal”

Although Scandal was mostly focused on Olivia Pope and Fitzgerald Grant ( Tony Goldwyn), Mellie (Bellamy Young), was the underdog whose life story could have made an entirely new show altogether. She put her career aside to support a man who couldn’t appreciate the sacrifices she had made. Year in, year out, Fitz chose to have an affair behind her back, going as far as falling in love with his mistress. Finally, Mellie packed her bags and decided to create a different life of her own, but not before giving Fitz an ultimatum. That she wound up as president was a long time coming. Scandal could have used a lot more of Mellie, and one Critic’s Choice Award wasn’t really enough for how Bellamy Young brought Mellie to life in the most talented way possible. Here’s why we should have appreciated Mellie more:
TV SERIES

