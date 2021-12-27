ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank...

StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFRA) Opens at $9.89

Today's IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC) (NYSE: BFAC-U) opened for trading at $9.89 after pricing 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. acquisition,...
StreetInsider.com

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as "H+H" or "the Company") initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). On 18 March 2021, the share buy-back programme was increased by DKK 15 million, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme to DKK 115 million.
StreetInsider.com

Nutriband Inc. Announces $1 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2021 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB)(NASDAQ: NTRBW), has announced a share repurchase program to buy back up to $1,000,000 of its common stock. As of December 29, 2021, the Company had 7,773,962 shares of common stock outstanding.
Seekingalpha.com

Banner to repurchase up to 5% of common stock

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR), the parent company of Banner Bank has authorized the repurchase of up to 1.71M common shares, which is the equivalent of approximately 5% of its common stock. Source: Press Release.
The Press

Magnachip Announces New $75 Million Stock Repurchase Program

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip Corp." or the "Company") (NYSE: MX), announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to $75 million of the Company's common stock. As an immediate step towards implementing the approved stock repurchase program, the Company has entered into an accelerated stock repurchase agreement (the "ASR Agreement") with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association ("JPM") to repurchase an aggregate of $37.5 million of Magnachip's common stock.
Benzinga

FedEx Enters $1.5B Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) has entered an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as part of its previously announced share repurchase programs. As per the terms of ASR, FedEx has agreed to repurchase an aggregate of $1.5 billion of its common stock with an initial delivery of ~4.8 million shares based on current market prices.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Daniel Ives downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Outperform to Peerperform with a price target of $140.00 (from $275.00). The analyst comments "We started this year believing that DOCU would be able to maintain high growth on difficult pandemic comps and that the pandemic cohort would behave as previous ones. The third quarter performance broke that thesis and we now believe that there was likely a tremendous pull-forward of buying activity that has created a very tough growth comp for the company over the next few quarters. We have taken a stab at a fairly rigorous billings based waterfall model that we now believe points to growth rates of mid and low 20’s for the next two years. With Friday’s move down and the stock now trading at 8.5x EV/CY23 Revs, Why are we Downgrading? The answer is that in addition to adjusting our models, our conversations with management suggest that the GTM issues are likely to have a longer duration and thus we do not see a catalyst in the next few quarters for shares to re-rate higher. Furthermore, we believe that there is more risk to the downside given growth issues that cause meaningful de-ratings could compound (rep attrition increases, causing further headwinds to reset growth). Finally given management’s decision to further increase GTM investments, margins next year are likely to also be on a downward trajectory which we view as likely to further shake investor confidence around long term profitability. We remain bullish on the long-term digital signature and even the Agreement Cloud market opportunity but given de-rating in growth and lack of near term catalysts we move to the sidelines until evidence of rebounding execution is clear."
StreetInsider.com

Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
StreetInsider.com

Alpha Pro Tech (APT) Announces $2 Million Expansion of Share Repurchase Program

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE American: APT), a leading manufacturer of products designed to protect people, products and environments, including disposable protective apparel and building products, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $2.0 million expansion of the Company's existing share repurchase program.
StreetInsider.com

Intergroup Corporation (INTG) Announces Increase In Share Repurchase Program

The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to purchase up to an additional 125,000 shares of the Company's common stock under its existing stock repurchase program, reflecting the Board's confidence in management and the Company's business, as well as belief that the Company's shares are undervalued. That action increased the total remaining number of shares authorized for repurchase to approximately 130,000 shares. The purchases will be made, in the discretion of management, from time to time, in the open market or through privately negotiated third party transactions depending on market conditions and other factors.
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
GOBankingRates

How To Compound Your Income in 2022

This was the year of the side hustle, and if you want to read about the power of multiple revenue streams, you won't have to look far to find one. But, if working more isn't an option or if a side...
CLASSIX 107.9

Santander Takes Back The $176 Million They Deposited Into Accounts

Santander ain’t Saint Nick. The Spanish owned banking institution just spoiled Christmas Day for the lucky few to receive a lump sum of money. The bank accidently handed out $176 million into 75,000 different accounts on the lord’s day. Santander claims the error occurred because of a scheduling issue, which caused payments from 2,000 business […]
