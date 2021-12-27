ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as optimism set off by a rally on...

www.ftimes.com

AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
Frankfort Times

Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs. Tokyo and many other regional markets were closed.
MARKETS
Reuters

Most Asian currencies set to end 2021 in red, yuan shines

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were on course to end the second year of the pandemic on a negative note, with the Thai baht eyeing its worst year in two decades as the tourism-reliant economy remained under pressure from travel curbs. The baht was the region's worst-performing currency...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Hang Seng#Asian Shares#Hong Kong#Covid#Ap#Kospi#Shanghai Composite
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
740thefan.com

China Dec factory activity unexpectedly accelerates – official PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s December factory activity unexpectedly accelerated despite disruptions from COVID outbreaks and as the economy loses momentum in the fourth quarter, according to an official survey released on Friday. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 in December from 50.1 in November,...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Economists question whether China will ever overtake the U.S. as the top global economy

Some experts have questioned the narrative that China will "inevitably" overtake the U.S. as the top economic power in the world. China has set its sights on overtaking the U.S. through the symbolic gesture of its GDP surpassing that of the U.S., with 2020 providing a humbling opportunity as the U.S. economy shrank due to lockdowns and issues emerging out of the pandemic. The drop represented a relative gain of $1 trillion, putting China’s economy at $6.2 trillion behind the U.S.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set To Soar in 2022's First Half and Beyond

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill paves the way for construction growth. Virtual branded shoes and apparel could lead to real-money purchases. Consumers of a leading media giant will soon feel the force of the metaverse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average includes multiple companies that stand out as a strong fit...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE reaches 22-month high in post-Christmas bounce

The FTSE 100 mustered a post-Christmas bounce on Wednesday, as stock markets in London opened for the first time since Friday’s half-day trading.The market pushed to a 22-month high early in the day, briefly hitting 7,457.14 as fears over the Omicron strain of Covid-19 ease.Markets took a tumble earlier this month when it looked like the new strain might blow the global economic recovery from the pandemic off course.But despite record new Covid cases in the UK, the FTSE appears to have left its Omicron blues behind, and has now reversed all its pandemic losses.It closed up 0.7%, or 48.59,...
BUSINESS

