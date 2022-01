With the resurgence of coronavirus cases around the world due to the emergence of the Omicron variant, work-from-home stocks could be back on investors’ radar in the stock market. Hybrid work is no longer a fantasy nor a privilege that a small minority has in the world. It has now become the new normal for a significant number of businesses and corporations over the past year. So, investors may be anticipating that these work arrangements would likely remain relevant for the foreseeable future. After all, countries around the world are struggling yet again to contain the new variant as it continues to plague the world.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO