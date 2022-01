The Cleveland Cavaliers return home to start a three-game homestand against the COVID-impaired Atlanta Hawks on Friday. It will be the second of four meetings between the teams this year. Cleveland won 101-95 on Oct. 23 when they went on a 21-0 run that began late in the second quarter and led toall five starters reaching double figures. The game on Dec. 19 was postponed because of COVID and has yet to be rescheduled. Cleveland has won nine of the last 12 meetings, including two of three in 2020-21.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO