Thoughts for the New Year - Dr. Ed Iannuccilli

Continuing her life lessons from 'In Our Mothers’ Gardens,' Kokahvah Zauditu-Selassie, Ph.D., aka Mama Koko, shares how to become our most-inspired selves. I am the daughter of Marcelite Marie Landry, the granddaughter of George Esther Rabb, the great-granddaughter of Effie Gladys Webb, and the great-great-granddaughter of Elizabeth Agràs. I begin with the names of my maternal line because they are sacred scriptures of DNA, strands of strength that empower me. Although other names may be unknown to me, I know that despite their alleged anonymity, there’s a knowing, an epistemic remembrance made possible through making connections. This prevents me from being lured into amnesia and a cultural death. Calling their names is a libation of sound vibrations that reverberate, opening infinite possibilities of being. I continue to remember to remember. The Bantu people of West Central Africa express this connection in the proverbial phrase umuntu umuntu nagabuntu—meaning a person is a person because of people. This sacred imperative of collective being drives me to live with purpose and an unwavering commitment to community.

