Quiz: Name Wales women's 2021 goal scorers

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left furious following Wednesday night's draw with Brighton, as his side suffered yet more injuries while throwing away three points by conceding with the last kick of the game. The German boss, in an explosive outburst, appears to be close to throwing in the towel...
Raheem Sterling has credited Gareth Southgate for uniting the England squad over the last five years.The Three Lions suffered one of their darkest days in major tournament football when knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland – a nation ranked 34th in the world and with a population of just 330,000.Roy Hodgson resigned in the wake of that humiliating defeat and former Middlesbrough boss Southgate stepped up from his England Under-21 role in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign.England have since finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup – their first semi-final appearance at the tournament for 28 years...
Roberto Martinez has voiced his opposition to Fifa’s plans to revamp the World Cup schedule.The Belgium boss, who will lead the country in Qatar in 2022, is against the proposal to hold the tournament every two years.Fifa president Gianni Infantino and chief of global football development Arsene Wenger have been pushing to change the calendar.The governing body hosted a summit last week and told its 211 member associations £3.3billion in additional revenue would be generated from holding a biennial World Cup.France forward Kylian Mbappe and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski have raised their concerns and Martinez has now added his, and...
Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
Who can catch Mohamed Salah at the top of the Premier League scoring chart? That will be the theme for the rest of the 2021-22 season with the Egypt international already staked out to a five-goal lead over second place. But January could be the month that sees others cut...
All told, 2021 will be remembered fondly by Chelsea fans. A second Champions League title, a talented squad littered with academy graduates who command first-team spots and a structure in place on and off the pitch to hold a position as a dominant force in European football. Yet after Mike Dean blew the full-time whistle on the last game of an impressive year, the majority of those leaving Stamford Bridge walked out with a deep sense of frustration. Perhaps even premature feelings of “what might have been”. A 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed in the 91st minute...
Leicester have won consecutive league matches against Liverpool for the first time since April 1999, while Brendan Rodgers is the first manager to previously take charge of Liverpool in the Premier League to go on to secure consecutive wins against them in the competition (also won in Feb 2021). The...
Irish rugby fans will never forget the famous day in Chicago, when Ireland finally beat the All Blacks, 111 years after the first time the two sides played each other. In the 28 matches that took place before that game in Chicago, New Zealand had won 27, while Ireland had managed a draw against the All Blacks back in 1973.
The Premier League fixture between Southampton and Newcastle on Sunday has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Magpies’ squad, it has been confirmed. It is the second consecutive Newcastle fixture to be called off after their match against Everton, scheduled to be played on Thursday, was also postponed. In a statement on Friday, Newcastle said: “In accordance with protocol, the Magpies submitted a separate request to the Premier League to postpone the trip to the south coast, and this has been approved by the Premier League board.”The Premier League added: “Newcastle continue to have ongoing...
Liverpool are interested in Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka, 20, whose contract at Emirates Stadium expires in 2024. (Transfer Window podcast, via Express), external. The Reds have also made a contract offer to AC Milan's 25-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, whose deal at the San Siro expires at the end of this season. (Ansa - in Italian), external.
Manchester United is widely regarded as the greatest British club in football history due to it’s dominance in England for so many years and it’s vast history. The Red Devils have won everything there is available to win in football and has produced some of the greatest players football has ever seen.
Glamorgan beat Durham by 58 runs at Trent Bridge to win cricket's One-Day Cup final in August 2021. Although the county already had three one-day league titles, it was a first knockout trophy triumph for the Welsh side in 58 years of trying. Can you remember the 11 players who...
The decision by the England football team to take a knee during this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament partially came after manager Gareth Southgate reprimanded full back Danny Rose for getting booked during an earlier game in Montenegro – without realising he had been suffering racist abuse throughout the match.Southgate admonished the Watford player for picking up a yellow card immediately after the game in March 2019.But he has now revealed that he ended up saying sorry to Rose on the plane home after being made aware that both he and striker Raheem Sterling had been barracked throughout the 90 minutes.“I...
Unvaccinated players face being shunned in the January transfer window, with clubs across the country expressing reluctance to sign them.The Premier League revealed on December 20 that 16 per cent of its players were yet to receive a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while the EFL said one in four players in its three divisions had no intention to get vaccinated when it published an update on December 16.Top-flight managers Jurgen Klopp and Steven Gerrard have expressed reservations about signing unvaccinated players. The Liverpool boss has described such players as “constant threats for all of us”, while his Aston...
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 29.FootballLiam Gallagher enjoyed Leicester’s win over Liverpool.Don’t underestimate a fox 🦊 MCFC CHAMPIONS— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 29, 2021John Terry announced he was heading home.I’m delighted to announce that I’m coming home, and have taken up a consultancy role @ChelseaFC academy. As well as delivering on field coaching sessions I will be involved in coaching discussions and mentoring our academy players.💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dLW8gnXlxp— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) December 29, 2021Gary Neville...
Brighton boss Graham Potter insists the Africa Cup of Nations is an “important tournament” and says Yves Bissouma has the club’s blessing to play in it.Mali midfielder Bissouma is among a host of Premier League stars set to be unavailable for domestic action early in the new year after being recalled by his country following a three-year absence.Former England striker Ian Wright said on Thursday that the AFCON, which runs from January 9 to February 6, is being “disrespected” by some negative media coverage.Despite being poised to lose the influential Bissouma following Sunday’s trip to Everton, Potter recognises the...
