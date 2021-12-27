Quiz: Name Wales women's 2021 goal scorers

The Premier League fixture between Southampton and Newcastle on Sunday has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Magpies’ squad, it has been confirmed. It is the second consecutive Newcastle fixture to be called off after their match against Everton, scheduled to be played on Thursday, was also postponed. In a statement on Friday, Newcastle said: “In accordance with protocol, the Magpies submitted a separate request to the Premier League to postpone the trip to the south coast, and this has been approved by the Premier League board.”The Premier League added: “Newcastle continue to have ongoing...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO