ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Brenda Clement - 21 Who Made a Difference in 2021

By GoLocalProv New Team
GoLocalProv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrenda Clement has become the go-to expert on issues of affordable housing in Rhode Island. She is the Director of HousingWorks and she has significant street credibility with over 20...

www.golocalprov.com

Comments / 0

Related
GoLocalProv

Dr. Amy Nunn - 21 Who Made a Difference in 2021

Dr. Amy Nunn is trying to take on the biggest issues relating to hunger and nutrition — and working to improve what people eat and minimize foods that adversely impact their health. In 2021, Nunn, who heads Rhode Island Public Health Institute, helped to put together a comprehensive strategy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GoLocalProv

Sheldon Whitehouse: 21 Who Made a Difference in 2021

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse made global news after he told GoLocal’s News Editor Kate Nagle about his family’s decades of membership in the elitist Bailey’s Beach Club. “It's a long tradition in Rhode Island and there are many of them and I think we just need to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GoLocalProv

Tomas Avila - 21 Who Made a Difference in 2021

If there was ever a perfect marriage it was the appointment of Tomas Avila to the position of associate director, R.I. Office of Diversity, Equity and Opportunity in the State of Rhode Island. Since his appointment, Avila has been a seemingly one-man machine elevating the issues of equity in government.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Meet the 21 Who Made a Difference in RI in 2021

Welcome to GoLocal's annual recognition of the people, businesses, and trends that defined the year. Today, we offer the first 11 of the 21 Who Made a Difference in 2021, and tomorrow we complete the list. This past year, had some of the highest highs and some of the most...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
GoLocalProv

Joseph Wendelken - 21 Who Made a Difference in 2021

No state employee has been in the eye of the storm of the coronavirus more than the Rhode Island Department of Health’s spokesperson Joseph Wendelken. He has had to respond to literally thousands of press inquiries over the past two years and manage the intricacies and internal politics of the agencies as well as two administrations in 2021 — the Gina Raimondo and the Dan McKee governorships.
CORONAVIRUS
GoLocalProv

Climate Change - 21 Who Made a Difference in 2021

Coastal impacts, rising sea level, and a series of strange storms made 2021 the year of climate change awareness for the average Rhode Islander. While the discussion of global warming and climate change goes back decades, awareness was transformed with vicious floods in America and Europe and record forest fires in the U.S.
ENVIRONMENT
GoLocalProv

A New License Plate for Rhode Island – Architecture Critic Morgan

For a Rhode Islander, picking a design for a new license plate is as important as naming a child. The current “Wave” plate has been in use for twenty-five years, so selecting a new state identifier is important. It is, in the words of Department of Motor Vehicles Director “Bud” Craddock, “a generational opportunity,” as the license plate is “a symbol that transports a piece of Rhode Island to the rest of the county.”
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
GoLocalProv

Auto Body Association of Rhode Island Urges General Assembly to Override Governor McKee’s Veto

Anthony J. Victoria, President, Auto Service Auto Body. For over twenty-five years, the Auto Body Association of Rhode Island has advocated on behalf of consumers. We are proud to support the Unfair Claims Practices Act (H6324 and S870) which provides important protections for Rhode Island consumers. Governor McKee recognized this, but vetoed the bill based on erroneous concerns that certain provisions would add to the cost of auto insurance. Specifically, in his veto message, the Governor cited concerns that the bill would add two types of costs (“markup” and “sublet services”) that insurers would be required to pay when repairing a vehicle covered by insurance.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Prices#Housingworks#The Housing Network
GoLocalProv

Jennifer Gillooly Cahoon - 21 Who Made a Difference in 2021

In East Providence, energetic community leader Jennifer Gillooly Cahoon has created a valuable and accessible center that is bringing visual art to a broad range of neighbors from her community. Cahoon completed her undergraduate studies at Rhode Island College, where she also earned a Master’s Degree in Education. For nearly...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Cedric Huntley - 21 Who Made a Difference in 2021

As gun violence permeated Providence and murders hit near-record levels in 2021, the workload and responsibility to end the violence seem to be pushed over and over to two organizations — the understaffed Providence Police and the Nonviolence Institute. For Cedric Huntley, who was brought in to head up...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Out-of-State Real Estate Buyers - 21 Who Made a Difference in 2021

Rhode Island’s real estate costs exploded again in 2021 — after massive price increases in 2020. The median price of a single-family home jumped to $375,000 as of November, but the much more important statistic is the impact of out-of-state buyers are having on the cost of living in Rhode Island, and, there is no end in sight in 2022.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
WUSA9

These new laws take effect in the DMV on January 1

WASHINGTON — Several new laws go into effect in the new year in D.C., Maryland and Virginia beginning January 1, 2022. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. In accordance with the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment of 2016, the living wage in the District of Columbia will increase to $15.50 on January 1, 2022. On July 1, 2022, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $16.10, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. The minimum wage for tipped workers will increase to $5.35 on July 1, 2022. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie DC’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index.
WASHINGTON, DC
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
CBS New York

New Jersey’s Eviction Moratorium Ends Saturday

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s eviction moratorium ends Saturday. Landlords will now be able to evict tenants who miss or are late with rent payments. For the last year and nine months, the state protected tenants from being kicked out of their homes after many lost their jobs during the pandemic. Housing attorneys predict it will take months to process the more than 50,000 backlogged housing cases in court. “No one’s going to be out in the streets, right, within the next two to three months, really, unless a landlord already had a warrant, a judgement and a warrant for the eviction,” housing attorney Altagracia Pierre-Outerbridge said. “To see a family evicted breaks my heart, and it shouldn’t happen to anyone,” one Jersey City man said. Housing attorneys say tenants should talk to their landlords and show them they’ve applied for rental assistance and have been making whatever payments they can.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Providence Journal

RI Health Dept. opens door for COVID-infected staff to work at hospitals, nursing homes

PROVIDENCE — A memo went out to employees at the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital on Friday telling them they can work even if they have tested positive for COVID, if there is a staffing crisis. Under those circumstances, the memo advised the employees they can work if they are asymptomatic or return to work after 5 days even if they are "mildly symptomatic" in a crisis, as long as they wear N95 masks. ...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Independent

Parent posts corrections to grammar in ‘error filled’ school union letter

A letter from the president of a Virginia teachers union arguing for more stringent measures to stem the flow of Covid-19 was mocked on Twitter for its many grammatical errors. Parent Ellen Gallery marked up the letter and posted the heavily corrected version on Twitter, writing: “Hey [Virginia Education Association], are you going to send out more of these grammar worksheets over break? My kids and I had a great time spotting errors! Did we find them all?”Ms Gallery marked up about 20 errors in the letter sent by Arlington Education Association President Ingrid Gant to Arlington Schools Superintendent...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy