Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds from 17-13 Loss to Raiders

By Thomas Hall
 4 days ago

The Denver Broncos had an opportunity to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 16 — but barely. Instead, the Broncos dropped their second game of the season to the Las Vegas Raiders, losing 17-13.

Let’s face it, it would take a miracle for Denver to be doing anything but sit at home in January. Who were the biggest studs and duds from Week 16's action?

Let's dive in.

Dud: Vic Fangio | HC

The buck stops at the top and Fangio just can’t get it done when it matters most. In must-win situations, he and the team wilt just like what happened on Sunday.

The Broncos needed a win to stay in the playoff hunt and Fangio needed a win to keep his job. He couldn’t get it done even when his defense forced three turnovers. Losing two to the Raiders sealed the fate of both the team and Fangio.

Stud: Bradley Chubb | OLB

Chubb has made very little impact since returning from injury. A top-5 draft selection needs to make more impact plays and Chubb finally made one in 2021.

His interception and 21-yard return set up the Broncos' lone touchdown on the day. Chubb also added five tackles and a QB hit. It’s probably too little too late, but it would be good for the Broncos if he could continue making these types of plays.

Dud: Drew Lock | QB

Lock got a full week of practice and this was his last-ditch effort to show he could lead the Broncos. He failed.

Not miserably so, but 153 yards passing and zero passing touchdowns won't make anyone stand up and pay attention. Lock’s time in Denver is likely done at season's end.

Stud: Jerry Jeudy | WR

If the Broncos could get a competent quarterback who could utilize the talent at wide receiver, Jeudy and others would make this list much more often.

On Sunday, Jeudy had one of the only big plays for the offense on a big 40-yard grab in an otherwise anemic offense. He finished the day with three catches for 60 yards.

Dud(s): Melvin Gordon & Javonte Williams | RBs

Neither Melin Gordon nor Williams could get much going on the ground. It was critical to success for the team and Lock, but the Raiders’ defense bottled them both up.

Eight yards on 14 carries is one of the worst performances by a Broncos running back tandem.

Stud: Brandon McManus | K

McManus wasn’t perfect, but he did account for 7 of the 13 points scored by the Broncos. He also nailed a 55-yarder late in the first half.

McManus does deserve some fault for the miss late in the game, but it was another long try that was forced upon him by a poor offensive effort and timed poorly by Fangio.

IN THIS ARTICLE
