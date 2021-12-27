ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

World stocks mixed in quiet end of year trading

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Major world share benchmarks were mixed at the outset of...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs. Tokyo and many other regional markets were closed.
MARKETS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Stocks inch lower in subdued trading on the last day of 2021

Stocks were slightly lower in thin trading Friday, closing out what has turned out to be another banner year for Wall Street. Energy and banks were among the biggest gainers, a common occurrence for the last month. The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% as of 11:15 a.m. Eastern, flipping...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set To Soar in 2022's First Half and Beyond

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill paves the way for construction growth. Virtual branded shoes and apparel could lead to real-money purchases. Consumers of a leading media giant will soon feel the force of the metaverse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average includes multiple companies that stand out as a strong fit...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Frankfurt#Shanghai#Paris#Ap
etftrends.com

U.S. Stock ETFs Mixed in Thin Holiday Trading

U.S. markets and stock exchange traded funds continued to waver through Wednesday as rising COVID-19 infections weighed on any further forward momentum. On Wednesday, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), which follows the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (EWI), rose 0.2%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was flat, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.2% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA
AFP

India's year of the unicorn: Startups in spotlight of 2021 tech boom

Sumit Gupta has had a big year -- turning 30, getting married and seeing his startup become one of India's newest tech unicorns. Hampered by the coronavirus pandemic and too busy expanding and getting funding for his cryptocurrency platform CoinDCX, his team finally grabbed a few days on the beach in Goa to celebrate recently. "That was very delightful to everyone," Gupta told AFP. "It's been a very, very exciting journey. I've learned a lot... The future of India is very bright." This year 44 Indian unicorns -- privately held startups valued at more than $1 billion -- were minted as investors piled money into a country long overlooked despite its vast potential.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Quiet Markets Continue as Year-End Holidays Approach

Continued holidays in overseas markets kept participation light (UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada off today). Concern builds over rising restrictions from France to China in efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 Overall markets globally appear optimistic that the fallout from Omicron would be contained. market participants await...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow snaps winning streak as U.S. stocks close lower Thursday

U.S. stock indexes ended lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping its winning streak before the final day of trading in 2021. The Dow fell around 0.3%, ending a stretch of six straight days of gains, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite dipped about 0.2%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Stocks posted modest losses even as U.S. Labor Department data released Thursday showed new jobless claims fell in the week ended Dec. 25. The U.S. stock market is open for trading on Dec. 31.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy