TV Schedules

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! A Long Winter's Nap/The Tree Doctor. Peg + Cat The Baby Problem/The Sparkling Sphere Problem. Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Be a Vegetable Taster!/Daniel Tries a New Food. 8:30 a.m. Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Daniel's Goldfish Dies/Daniel's Strawberry Seeds. 9 a.m. Sesame Street...

New Year’s Eve 2021: Your Full Schedule of TV Marathons

2021 has been nothing short of an eventful year, for better or worse—and these marathons make New Year’s Eve pretty eventful on TV as well!. Whether you’re planning on partying the night away or spending a chill day inside, celebrate 2022 by tuning in to old and current favorites. You can squeeze in one or two episodes, or settle in for hours. Below, we’ve rounded up 22 New Year’s Eve 2021 TV marathons, from dramas to comedies to reality shows! Note: Times listed are Eastern.
Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Kelly Reilly Reveals ‘Reason’ for Beth to Stay at Ranch

Beth Dutton has gone through so much on “Yellowstone”, it’s a surprise that she’s still sane. Especially in the latest episode; her father dismissed her from the ranch, citing that she made a huge mistake getting Summer arrested. Beth broke down after. Her father has never rejected her like that before. Through all of the horror, though, there’s one constant: Rip Wheeler.
Former Mickey Mouse Club Member Tiffini Hale Dead at 46

Tiffini Hale, a former cast member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club, has died. She was 46. The actress passed away on Dec. 25, Christmas Day, according to her former co-stars and fellow members of the Disney Channel pop group The Party. "It is with the heaviest of broken...
Betty White’s Hollywood Career In Photos — Gallery

Betty White’s acting career spanned decades. With her memorable starring roles in sitcoms such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot In Cleveland — along with scores of others — she captured the love and respect of audiences worldwide. Click on the image above to launch a photo gallery highlighting the most iconic roles of the Golden Girl who died Thursday at 99. White launched her career in daytime talk shows and played bit parts on hit shows like Blondie (based on the comic strip) and This Is Your FBI. She produced (under her Bandy Productions banner)...
Betty White’s 6 Best Musical Moments

Betty White, who racked up an extensive list of accolades during her iconic career in show business, died Friday at age 99. Among her many accomplishments was a 2011 Grammy Award for best spoken word album for a recording of her book If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won’t). Also, the Guinness Book of World Records in 2013 said she held the record for longest TV career for an entertainer (female). But America’s sweetheart also shared her talent for singing (and rapping!) with the world throughout the years. We’ve rounded up six of her best musical moments below. 1. “Getting to...
TVLine Items: Bones' American Idol Exit Confirmed, Queer Eye Trailer and More

Bobby Bones, who been MIA from American Idol Season 20 promos thus far, has confirmed that his four-year run as the reality-TV juggernaut’s in-house mentor has come to an end. “My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones somewhat-cryptically shared during a recent Instagram AMA. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” Bones shared zero details on his new commitment (“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet”), other than to say, “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…. But it’s a really good show.” Bones this Friday night co-hosted CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, with ET‘s Rachel Smith. American Idol launches its milestone 20th season (and fifth on ABC) on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 8/7c. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Real Time With Bill Maher will return for Season 20 on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on HBO. * Peacock’s six-part sports documentary Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 6. Watch a trailer here. * Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 6, premiering Friday, Dec. 31: Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
Jennifer Hudson poses up a storm inside $3million mansion in gorgeous dress

Jennifer Hudson has a flawless fashion game, and she proved that during the week as she posed inside her $3million mansion in a gorgeous dress. The beautiful frock sparkled in front of her enormous Christmas tree as the silver fabric glistened underneath the lights. Jennifer looked like an angel with the curve-hugging number that showed off her enviable figure and she made sure to accessorize for the occasion with a matching silver bracelet and ring. Her nails also fit the look, with most of them being painted in silver, with one accent nail in red.
Sedona Film Festival presents Vertical Life Film Tour at Fisher Theatre Jan. 13

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the globe in hosting the Vertical Life Film Tour on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Join us for Australia & New Zealand’s very own climbing film tour. This year’s tour features four [...] The post Sedona Film Festival presents Vertical Life Film Tour at Fisher Theatre Jan. 13 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
