TV Schedules

2021 has been nothing short of an eventful year, for better or worse—and these marathons make New Year’s Eve pretty eventful on TV as well!. Whether you’re planning on partying the night away or spending a chill day inside, celebrate 2022 by tuning in to old and current favorites. You can squeeze in one or two episodes, or settle in for hours. Below, we’ve rounded up 22 New Year’s Eve 2021 TV marathons, from dramas to comedies to reality shows! Note: Times listed are Eastern.
It is not a secret that Yellowstone fans have a strong connection with the show. But some of the fans are tired of one character. Who in the world could it be? Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly. This. on Reddit talks about it. The title of this thread is,...
Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A couple is walking away with four precious Christmas gifts this year. Both a surprise and shock when they first found out the news. December 15th, was a special day for Mariah and Jose Marquez. Not only did Mariah Marquez give birth to one child, she gave birth to four, quadruplets!
The late Betty White lived for almost a century and enjoyed a long life full of prestige, laughs and Hollywood glamour. Despite the comedy icon having more than 120 screen credits to her name, there was one role that she never experienced: mother. White had been open throughout the course...
This is the sweet moment a little girl cried as she got the gift of a puppy. Footage taken in Frisco, Texas, on December 17, shows the girl crying happy tears as she unwraps the present. Claire Hammer, 7, had been desperate for a puppy for years and was amazed...
Beth Dutton has gone through so much on “Yellowstone”, it’s a surprise that she’s still sane. Especially in the latest episode; her father dismissed her from the ranch, citing that she made a huge mistake getting Summer arrested. Beth broke down after. Her father has never rejected her like that before. Through all of the horror, though, there’s one constant: Rip Wheeler.
LOS ANGELES - Betty White shared her secrets to a happy life ahead of her 100th birthday, which includes trying to "avoid anything green" and finding the positive in any situation. The "Golden Girls" star, who will celebrate her centennial birthday on Jan. 17, shared expert advice on living a...
Tiffini Hale, a former cast member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club, has died. She was 46. The actress passed away on Dec. 25, Christmas Day, according to her former co-stars and fellow members of the Disney Channel pop group The Party. "It is with the heaviest of broken...
Betty White’s acting career spanned decades. With her memorable starring roles in sitcoms such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot In Cleveland — along with scores of others — she captured the love and respect of audiences worldwide. Click on the image above to launch a photo gallery highlighting the most iconic roles of the Golden Girl who died Thursday at 99.
White launched her career in daytime talk shows and played bit parts on hit shows like Blondie (based on the comic strip) and This Is Your FBI. She produced (under her Bandy Productions banner)...
In the wake of Betty White's passing, fans and fellow comedians are sharing their goodbyes alongside some of their favorite memories of the TV and film icon, who died just weeks before her 100th birthday.
Betty White, who racked up an extensive list of accolades during her iconic career in show business, died Friday at age 99. Among her many accomplishments was a 2011 Grammy Award for best spoken word album for a recording of her book If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won’t). Also, the Guinness Book of World Records in 2013 said she held the record for longest TV career for an entertainer (female).
But America’s sweetheart also shared her talent for singing (and rapping!) with the world throughout the years. We’ve rounded up six of her best musical moments below.
Bobby Bones, who been MIA from American Idol Season 20 promos thus far, has confirmed that his four-year run as the reality-TV juggernaut’s in-house mentor has come to an end.
“My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones somewhat-cryptically shared during a recent Instagram AMA. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.”
Bones shared zero details on his new commitment (“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet”), other than to say, “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…. But it’s a really good show.”
Bones this Friday night co-hosted CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, with ET‘s Rachel Smith.
American Idol launches its milestone 20th season (and fifth on ABC) on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 8/7c.
* Real Time With Bill Maher will return for Season 20 on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on HBO.
* Peacock’s six-part sports documentary Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 6. Watch a trailer here.
* Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 6, premiering Friday, Dec. 31:
Jennifer Hudson has a flawless fashion game, and she proved that during the week as she posed inside her $3million mansion in a gorgeous dress. The beautiful frock sparkled in front of her enormous Christmas tree as the silver fabric glistened underneath the lights. Jennifer looked like an angel with the curve-hugging number that showed off her enviable figure and she made sure to accessorize for the occasion with a matching silver bracelet and ring. Her nails also fit the look, with most of them being painted in silver, with one accent nail in red.
Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the globe in hosting the Vertical Life Film Tour on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Join us for Australia & New Zealand’s very own climbing film tour. This year’s tour features four [...]
We've all received an unwanted Christmas in the past before, but perhaps not quite as frustrating as this one!. A video has gone viral this week of a golfer unwrapping what he thought was his brand new driver from his father. All was well as the right-hander opened it up,...
“NCIS” star Katrina Law recently shared pictures and videos on Instagram of some amazing snowfall. She didn’t share where in the world she was staying, or if this was just a typical winter at her house, but the snow looks incredible. She started the post with a photo...
Prince Albert’s eldest daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi spent quality time with her younger half-brothers and half-sister this year! Jazmin, 29, shared a sweet snapshot of herself with her siblings, Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, Prince Jacquesand Princess Gabriella, in a year in review video, which she posted on Instagram Thursday. Jazmin...
