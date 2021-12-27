Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

The FTSE 100 mustered a post-Christmas bounce on Wednesday, as stock markets in London opened for the first time since Friday’s half-day trading.The market pushed to a 22-month high early in the day, briefly hitting 7,457.14 as fears over the Omicron strain of Covid-19 ease.Markets took a tumble earlier this month when it looked like the new strain might blow the global economic recovery from the pandemic off course.But despite record new Covid cases in the UK, the FTSE appears to have left its Omicron blues behind, and has now reversed all its pandemic losses.It closed up 0.7%, or 48.59,...
