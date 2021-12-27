ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd Sumikko Gurashi Anime Film Sells 900,000 Tickets

Cover picture for the articleFilm has earned more than 1 billion yen since opening on November 5. The film ranked at #9 in its eighth weekend last weekend. The film has earned a cumulative total of 1,075,601,020 yen (about US$9.45 million) as of December 19. The film opened in Japan on November 5,...

Anime News Network

WIT Studio, Fuzi, Naoki Yoshibe Stream The Missing 8 Original Net Anime

Fuzi began streaming on YouTube an original web anime by animator Naoki Yoshibe (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) and Wit Studio (Attack on Titan) titled The Missing 8 based on Fuzi's music videos. The first two episodes are streaming in Japanese with English subtitles, and the third episode will stream "soon." Episode...
Anime News Network

HoneyWorks' Heroine Tarumono! TV Anime's Video Unveils More Cast, Opening Song

Junya Enoki, Momo Asakura, Natsuki Hanae, Takuya Eguchi, Nao Tōyama, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka join April anime. Heroine Tarumono! Kiraware Heroine to Naisho no O-Shigoto (To Become a Good Heroine! The Unpopular Girl and the Secret Job) — the television anime of the Vocaloid creator unit HoneyWorks' song "Heroine Tarumono!" — debuted the first full promotional video and key visual on Monday. The video announces more cast members, and it also announces and previews the opening theme song "Julietta" by the in-story group LIP×LIP. In addition, the anime's website announced the anime's manga adaptation.
JustLuxe.com

Akira & Ducati: A Superbike Concept Based On An Iconic 1988 Anime Film

Not long ago, SNK announced Khronen’s inclusion in the massive roster of “The King of Fighter XV. Despite the new name and look, we’re sure he’s the same Tetsuo-ripoff that we love to hate. The reason why we’re even talking about him is this Akira&Ducati superbike...
Anime News Network

Ayu Watanabe Launches LDK Sequel Manga LDK Pink in February

Kodansha announced on Monday that Ayu Watanabe will launch a sequel to her LDK manga titled LDK Pink that will debut in the March issue of Kodansha's Bessatsu Friend magazine on February 12. The sequel series will follow Aoi and Shusei at 23 years old, and the manga will have an irregular serialization.
Anime News Network

Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Anime's 2nd Season Previewed in Video

The official Twitter account for the second television anime season of Ryo Shirakome's Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest (Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō) light novel series began streaming the show's third promotional video on Saturday. The video previews MindaRyn's opening theme song "Daylight." The season will...
Anime News Network

Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall Anime's Teaser Unveils Main Cast, Opening Song Artist

Yui Ishikawa, Saori Hayami, Megumi Han star with opening theme by ZAQ. The official website for the new Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall television anime debuted the anime's teaser promotional video on Sunday. The video announces the main cast and the opening theme song's artist. The anime stars:. Yui Ishikawa...
Anime News Network

Belle, Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko Anime Films Nominated for Annie Awards

Pompo: The Cinéphile, The Summit of the Gods, Castlevania also nominated. Hosoda's BELLE also received nominations in the "Best Direction – Feature," "Best FX - Feature," "Best Production Design - Feature," and "Best Writing - Feature" categories. Youki Kojima and Yuta Bando's music for the Poupelle of Chimney...
Anime News Network

2nd Sumikko Gurashi Film Falls to #8 as Kamen Rider: Beyond Generations Opens at #4

SAO: Progressive, What Did You Eat Yesterday? fall off top 10. The film opened in Japan on November 5, and sold about 200,000 tickets to earn about 250 million yen (about US$2.22 million) in its first three days. Takahiro Ōmori (Durarara!!, Natsume's Book of Friends, Princess Jellyfish) directed the film....
Anime News Network

Pokémon Master Journeys Anime Gets 4-Episode Special for Pokémon Legends: Arceus Game

Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday that it will exclusively stream a four-episode special of the Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series anime titled Pocket Monster: Kami to Yobareshi Arceus (Arceus Who is Called a God). The episodes will celebrate the release of the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The first two episodes will stream on Amazon Prime Video on January 21, and the last two episodes will stream on January 28. Amazon did not specify if the anime will be new or a compilation.
Anime News Network

Arifureta Zero Spinoff Novel Ends, Main Story Reaches Climax

Shirakome published the first volume of the Arifureta Zero novel prequel series in December 2017. J-Novel Club has licensed the novel version, and it describes the story:. This is the story of what happened long before Hajime was summoned to Tortus. Oscar Orcus is considered a third-rate Synergist by most people. He spends his days peacefully, working so he can send money back to an orphanage. All that changes when the whirlwind that is Miledi Reisen storms into his life. Miledi sees the hidden potential in Oscar, and invites him on her journey to defeat the gods. Oscar wants no part of any journey, and he refuses. But Miledi is persistent, and the situation changes drastically when the orphanage he wants to protect is attacked. In the end, what will our unlikely hero decide?
ComicBook

One Piece Creator Teases Shanks' Part in the Anime's New Film

One Piece has been running for decades, and over that time, has received a handful of feature-length films that would further document the adventures of Luffy and his crew. With creator Eiichiro Oda more than happy to address the fans, the mangaka took the opportunity to dive into the next movie of the series, One Piece: Red, along with the mysterious character Shanks who will have a major role. While there are still plenty of details that have yet to be revealed, the fifteenth film is giving fans a long-awaited moment with the inclusion of Luffy's former mentor.
Anime News Network

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Film Earns Japan's #2 All-Time 3-Day Opening Weekend Box Office

Sold 1.9 million tickets for 2.69 billion yen with 98% positive audience rating. TOHO reported the following numbers for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film's first three days:. December 24: 772,224 tickets for 1,072,252,950 yen (about US$9.37 million) December 25: 626,110 tickets for 892,008,700 yen (about US$7.79 million) December 26: 509,719...
Anime News Network

The Vampire Dies in No Time Anime Gets 2nd Season

The Twitter account for the television anime of Itaru Bonnoki's The Vampire Dies in No Time (Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu) manga announced on Monday that the series will get a second season. The account confirmed that staff members will return for the next season, and it streamed a trailer:. Hiroshi...
Anime News Network

Odd Taxi Anime Gets Film on April 1

Cast, staff return for 'reconstruction' of TV episodes that also tells story after TV finale. The official Twitter account for the original anime Odd Taxi announced on Saturday that the anime is getting a film project titled Eiga Odd Taxi: In the Woods that will premiere in Japan on April 1, 2022. The television anime's main cast and staff are returning, and ASMIK Ace is distributing.
Anime News Network

Komi Can't Communicate Anime Gets 2nd Season

The official website and Twitter account for the television anime of Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate (Comi-san wa Comyushō desu.) manga announced on Thursday that the series is getting a second season in April 2022. Netflix revealed on Twitter that it will stream the second part in 2022. The...
Anime News Network

Blue Thermal Anime Film Reveals More Cast, March 4 Opening

Mikako Komatsu, Daisuke Ono, Haruka Shiraishi, Yō Taichi, more join university glider club film. The official website for the anime film of Kana Ozawa's Blue Thermal -Aonagi Daigaku Taiiku-kai Kōkū-bu- (Aonagi College Sports Festival Aviation Club) manga revealed more cast members and the film's March 4 opening date on Wednesday.
Anime News Network

Pop Team Epic Anime Gets 2nd Series in 2022

A teaser video announced on Sunday that a second Pop Team Epic anime series has been green-lit for next year. The video debuted after Pop Team Epic Repeat (remix version), the rebroadcast of the Pop Team Epic television anime series, ended. The video stars two versions of Shōta Aoi, the voice actor who made a memorable appearance in the finale of the first series.
Anime News Network

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie Casts Shinichiro Miki as Atsuya Kusakabe

The staff of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film revealed on Monday that Shinichiro Miki voiced the Grade 1 jujutsu sorcerer character Atsuya Kusakabe in the film. The appearance marks the first anime appearance for the character. The character appears in a scene in the film that was not in the original manga.
First Showing

Official Trailer for Disney Animation's 'Far From the Tree' Short Film

Disney Animation has unveiled a trailer for the short film Far From the Tree, which will be available for streaming on Disney+ later this week. You might've already seen this short if you went to see Encanto in the cinema, as it played in front of showings of that Disney Animation movie when it opened last month. In Far From the Tree, curiosity gets the better of a young raccoon whose frustrated parent attempts to keep them both safe. They will learn that while there is reason to be fearful, as danger lurks around every corner, it is still possible to live with an open heart. There's no voice cast, as this one doesn't have any voices anyway, just a couple of cute raccoons that go on an adventure around the Pacific Northwest. It's made by Natalie Nourigat, who also made Exchange Student in Disney's "Short Circuit" series. Meet the two raccoons below.
