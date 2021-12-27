Highway 4 Shooting Near Bay Point Snarls Traffic

(Jefferson City, MO) Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are reporting 8 traffic fatalities in Missouri over the Christmas holiday reporting period. Troopers reported no drowning or boating fatalities over the weekend. There were 310 crashes, 92 crash injuries, and 67 DWI incidents. One of the fatalities took place last Friday killing an area man. Zachary M. Sutton, 32, of De Soto, died when the vehicle he was operating crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck head on. The crash occurred on Missouri Highway 28 one mile west of Missouri Route A in Osage County. There was one traffic fatality Sunday in the region as well. Amy L. Veit, 37, of Lonedell, MO, died when her vehicle ran partially off the right side of the roadway. She overcorrected and the vehicle began skidding. It ran across the center of the road and rotated counter clockwise striking the front of another vehicle. The crash occurred on Missouri Route H east of Dry Creek Road in Jefferson County. The 2021 counting period began at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 23rd, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, December 26th.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO