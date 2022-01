With the pandemic, most of us have not seen the insides of an aeroplane for a while now, let alone earning any air miles. Well, that’s about to change. ANA, one of the largest airlines in Japan, has launched a new app for you to earn miles and win vouchers without flying. The ANA Pocket app will log the distance you’ve covered on foot, car, bike and even public transport like trains and buses. The distances will then be converted into points, which you can exchange for digital gift vouchers, airline miles or ANA Sky Coins.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO