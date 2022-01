Some parents are willing to go to any lengths to secure the best holiday gifts for their kids, even if it means going into debt. More than 1 in 10 Americans surveyed by coupon code search engine CouponFollow said they would spend beyond their means to get the "best gift" for the child in their lives, with 16% saying they would be willing to go into debt. Another 5% of respondents said they would physically fight another shopper to leave a store with a toy.

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO