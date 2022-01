Global stocks were little changed on Thursday as investors focused on the rising number of Omicron cases in key countries. On Wednesday, the US published the highest number of daily infections on record and analysts expect that the situation will worsen after the Christmas season. The same trend happened in the UK, where the country recorded more than 180k new cases. The worries are that the rising cases will lead to higher inflation because of the disruptions in movements. On a positive side, the new variant appears to be milder than the previous ones.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO