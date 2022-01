Dollar continues to get sold in small amounts. JPMorgan back in the news for spoofing again. Good Day… And a Tub Thumpin’ Thursday to one and all! I bet you were wondering where I slipped off to after Monday’s letter, eh? You might recall me telling you that I had gotten a nasty cold, and well, it took its toll on me on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. I’m not in the clear just yet, but I’m, better… At least I’m awake… I basically slept for about 36 hours only waking up when Kathy would check on me… I still would much rather be asleep this morning, but… I made a promise to myself many years ago about writing the Pfennig when I didn’t feel like it… And this morning is one of those days… Neil Young brings us back to our regular programming this morning with his song: Four Strong Winds…

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO