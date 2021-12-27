ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cumulative results: 26 new COVID-19 cases; 9 hospitalizations; CAR score 1.1

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported five (5) new cases of COVID-19 from 50 specimens analyzed on December 26. An additional 21 cases were also reported today as a result of complete analysis and case submissions from other clinics for preliminary COVID-19 test results reported...

www.pncguam.com

