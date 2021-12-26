Ohio State basketball resumes practice, on schedule to play Tuesday against New Orleans

It looks like things remain on track for the Ohio State basketball team to get back on the court Tuesday for its scheduled game against the University of New Orleans.

The Buckeyes have been on a ten-day pause of team activities because of an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases. Not only has the team been unable to practice, but it has resulted in the cancellation of two games, one against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic, and another this past week against UT Martin.

We have good news on that front. According to a team spokesman (subscription may be required), Ohio State practiced on Sunday and is planning on being able to play the game against the University of New Orleans Tuesday night.

Ohio State currently sits with an 8-2 record and remains 2-0 in Big Ten play. None of its conference matchups have been scrapped yet, and it sure looks like OSU is coming out the other end of the COVID-19 issues within the program. The Buckeyes’ next Big Ten opponent is Nebraska on January 2.

Hopefully, things continue to trend in the right direction and everyone remains healthy and sound not only within the OSU program but across the Big Ten and college basketball in general.

In the meantime, here’s how to find the contest against New Orleans on Tuesday.

