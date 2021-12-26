ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State basketball resumes practice, on schedule to play Tuesday against New Orleans

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1kZl_0dWWkzqr00

It looks like things remain on track for the Ohio State basketball team to get back on the court Tuesday for its scheduled game against the University of New Orleans.

The Buckeyes have been on a ten-day pause of team activities because of an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases. Not only has the team been unable to practice, but it has resulted in the cancellation of two games, one against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic, and another this past week against UT Martin.

We have good news on that front. According to a team spokesman (subscription may be required), Ohio State practiced on Sunday and is planning on being able to play the game against the University of New Orleans Tuesday night.

Ohio State currently sits with an 8-2 record and remains 2-0 in Big Ten play. None of its conference matchups have been scrapped yet, and it sure looks like OSU is coming out the other end of the COVID-19 issues within the program. The Buckeyes’ next Big Ten opponent is Nebraska on January 2.

Hopefully, things continue to trend in the right direction and everyone remains healthy and sound not only within the OSU program but across the Big Ten and college basketball in general.

In the meantime, here’s how to find the contest against New Orleans on Tuesday.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Reason UCLA withdrew from bowl game revealed

UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Ohio State
New Orleans, LA
College Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE
Sporting News

Jim Harbaugh's salary & net worth: Here's how much money the Michigan coach made in 2021

Back in 2015, Michigan made a major coaching splash, signing Jim Harbaugh to a massive contract to bring him back to his alma mater. Harbaugh had previously guided Stanford to its best seasons in program history in 2010 before leaving for the NFL to join the 49ers. There, he coached the team to three conference championships in his first three years, including a run to the Super Bowl in 2012, where he lost to his brother, John Harbaugh, and the Ravens.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports Classic#Buckeyes#The Cbs Sports Classic#Osu#Ohio State News
Deseret News

Something’s wrong when players are opting out of Rose Bowl

Whattya mean there are players who don’t want to play in the Rose Bowl?. This is not the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl or the Cheez-It Bowl or some other silly thing drummed up by the local chamber of commerce or a company with an advertising budget to blow. This is the ROSE BOWL, the “Granddaddy of Them All.” This is more than 100 years of history and prestige. This is the game we watched on New Year’s Day with Keith Jackson reigning from the booth. It’s the game in which every player wanted to play.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Significant Transfer Portal News

Over the past few moths, the transfer portal in college football has taken on a life of its own. Earlier this week, Rivals revealed some details of the portal that took the college football world by surprise. 911 FBS scholarship players have entered since August first. 32 players withdrew their...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy