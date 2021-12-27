It's Time To Retire the Term 'Diversity Hire'

Android Police is hiring! I love writing those words because it means the site is thriving and looking to grow its base of incredible writers and editors. I've had the privilege of working with this team for a few months now (if you don't already know me, I'm Daniel Bader, the new EIC) and we've reached the point where we'd like to expand our reach and work on new and exciting projects, both in the direct Android world and in the margins of mobility. That means writing about everything from Android Automotive (yes, cars are now computers) to retro computing (one of my absolute favorite topics) to going even deeper on many of the Google services that we take for granted every day.

