FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A partnership between FEMA and local health authorities has allows a new vaccine site to open in South King County. On Monday, a mobile vaccine clinic opened up inside the Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center that is expected to be able to deliver up to 500 vaccine doses. The clinic can administer shots for children and adults, and the shots can be first, second or even booster shots.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO