The 15 Most Talked-About Dresses Of 2021

The idea for this story came out of our internet tubes many years ago and while we lost the original, we believe we can supply the words for our own version. In the early years of the 20th century, four young seamstresses worked in the same shop. Three of these women were attractive, vivacious, and intent upon getting married, as was the custom among young women back in the day. They attended parties, gossiped about available bachelors, flirted, and giggled and were quite taken with their own superficial beauty. The fourth young seamstress was quiet, not social, and was, as one of the other three put it, “unforgivably plain.” It was true, she was no beauty. Except for her heart, which was pure. While the other three partied, she used her free time to work in soup kitchens and make clothes for the poor. She didn’t gossip or talk — as the others did ceaselessly — about her prospects for marriage.

