ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The 15 Most Talked-About Dresses Of 2021

By Alice Newbold
Vogue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExquisiteness abounded on the red carpet in 2021, with stars making up for lost time...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Cardi B and Offset disagree about how to dress their son

Cardi B’s a certified style icon, but her outfit picks for her kids could use some help — according to her husband Offset, at least. Earlier this week, the wedded rappers took a trip to Target, where the 29-year-old “WAP” hitmaker fell in love with a potential accessory for their 3-month-old son.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

This Adorable Sequin Dress Is the Most Festive NYE Look — Just $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve officially made it to the home stretch! 2021 is going to end before we know it, and we definitely want to go out with a bang. Whether you have a safe, low-key dinner with friends or plan to celebrate at home with your special someone, the right ensemble is a must.
APPAREL
easternshorepost.com

Random Facts About … the Corduroy Wedding Dress, Part I

The idea for this story came out of our internet tubes many years ago and while we lost the original, we believe we can supply the words for our own version. In the early years of the 20th century, four young seamstresses worked in the same shop. Three of these women were attractive, vivacious, and intent upon getting married, as was the custom among young women back in the day. They attended parties, gossiped about available bachelors, flirted, and giggled and were quite taken with their own superficial beauty. The fourth young seamstress was quiet, not social, and was, as one of the other three put it, “unforgivably plain.” It was true, she was no beauty. Except for her heart, which was pure. While the other three partied, she used her free time to work in soup kitchens and make clothes for the poor. She didn’t gossip or talk — as the others did ceaselessly — about her prospects for marriage.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

The 7 Most Exciting Hair Trends For 2022

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. New year, new you. That’s how the saying goes, isn’t it? One way to refresh your look – and how you feel –...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Icons#Gowns#Exquisiteness
wonderwall.com

Megan Fox's skin-baring red Met Gala gown, plus more fashion hits and misses of 2021

It's time for Wonderwall.com to round up the best and worst red carpet celebrity fashion of the year! We're kicking things off with Megan Fox's funky Met Gala ensemble from Sept. 13 — this ruby red Dundas dress. Though it was an eye-catching color, the caged cut-outs with lace-up details and that sky-high slit were elements that lost us. Paired with blunt bangs, this look just really wasn't one of our favorites this year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself Before Seeing The Plunging Sequin Dress That Scarlett Johansson Just Wore—We're Speechless!

Sequins were a big hit on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet on Tuesday, December 7th – and now we think we know why! We imagine every celeb was frantically calling their stylist when they saw Scarlett Johansson’s seductive, plunging sequin gown, which she wore to the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, December 5th. We actually can’t believe our eyes!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beaming Kate Middleton wows in gorgeous dress for new Christmas portrait

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a khaki dress for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas card, taken during their recent holiday to Jordan. Posing alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, Duchess Kate donned a delightful yet simple dress with a low-cut neckline, button detailing and a cinched in waistline. Posing with one hand resting on William's knee and the other on George's back, the wholesome photo saw the royal family looking natural and relaxed in the exotic setting.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy