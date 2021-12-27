ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-27 21:08:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-28 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 05:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Fog will be dense at times across portions of the North Carolina foothills, northwest into the Mountain Empire of Southwest Virginia, as well, as Southeast West Virginia. Visibilities at times will be less than half a mile, especially along river valleys. The fog should lift by 10am. Those traveling should allow more time to get to your place of arrival. Use low beams and keep extra distance between vehicles.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 04:18:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison; Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida Patchy dense fog through the morning commute Areas of fog, some locally dense, will continue across the area through the morning commute. Visibilities under 1/2 mile will be possible in some locations. Commuters should exercise caution, allowing for extra time on the road this morning. Remember to leave plenty of room between vehicles and use low beam headlights as much as possible.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 06:26:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-31 09:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Kauai in Kauai County. * WHEN...Until 800 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 448 AM HST, radar indicated rain falling at a rate around 1 inch per hour moving over Kauai from the south. Several stream gages on the Wainiha, Hanalei, and the Wailua River have risen rapidly recently. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Wailua Homesteads, Wailua, Hanalei, Omao, Alakai Swamp Trails, Lawai, Anahola, Moloaa, Wainiha, Koloa, Haena, Poipu, Kokee State Park, Na Pali State Park and Wailua River State Park. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 800 AM HST if flooding persists.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Moniteau, Monroe, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; Ralls WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches, sleet accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch, and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to Midnight CST Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2020-12-31 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Make sure to bring pets indoors. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Since these cold wind chills will occur over the New Year holiday, and there are sure to be a lot of festivities, ensure those who venture outside make it indoors safely. Plan now for a safe ride home.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 21:41:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet. * WHERE...North-facing beaches of Puerto Rico, Vieques and Saint Thomas; beaches of eastern Saint Croix and most beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Cass, Clarke, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Boone; Cass; Clarke; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Guthrie; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year`s Day .A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact the area New Year`s Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by early Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across northern Iowa. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches with the heaviest amounts of near 6 inches along Interstate 80 and up to 9 inches south of Interstate 80. Lesser accumulations of 4 to 5 inches expected north of Interstate 80. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Central and Southern Iowa * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to 1/2 mile or less at times. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some uncertainty in snowfall totals remains on the northern edge of the warning area where a higher gradient of snowfall is expected.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 04:26:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Allen; Simpson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Simpson and Allen Counties through 1100 AM CST At 1046 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Westmoreland, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Scottsville around 1100 AM CST. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Clark; Scotland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, leading to near whiteout conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the afternoon and evening commute.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 19:34:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-30 22:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 731 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolau mountains falling at rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. Area stream are and will remain elevated from the rain over the mountains. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Waikane, Waiahole, Mililani, Wahiawa, Kahaluu, Pearl City, Ahuimanu, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Haleiwa, Maunawili, Manoa, Kailua, Waimanalo, Kahana Valley State Park, Whitmore Village and Helemano Housing. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 PM HST if flooding persists.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 06:26:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-31 09:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF KAUAI IN KAUAI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Kauai in Kauai County. * WHEN...Until 800 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 448 AM HST, radar indicated rain falling at a rate around 1 inch per hour moving over Kauai from the south. Several stream gages on the Wainiha, Hanalei, and the Wailua River have risen rapidly recently. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Wailua Homesteads, Wailua, Hanalei, Omao, Alakai Swamp Trails, Lawai, Anahola, Moloaa, Wainiha, Koloa, Haena, Poipu, Kokee State Park, Na Pali State Park and Wailua River State Park. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 800 AM HST if flooding persists.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for road conditions. In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions. Target Area: Barton; Camden; Cedar; Dade; Dallas; Greene; Hickory; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; Miller; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations of a glaze to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. portions of central, east central, and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ACADIA PARISH, LA

