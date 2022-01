January is an inspiring month. The name, according from brittanica.com, comes from Janus, the Roman god of passage and new beginnings. Hopefully this magazine will inspire readers as they start 2022. The two main features this month have to do with medicine. In one feature, health writer Susan Meyers talks about how artificial intelligence is helping doctors work more efficiently and quickly, often two key points when recovering from an illness or injury.

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO