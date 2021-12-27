University extensions to offer webinar on growing microgreens

Have you ever wondered what that weed in your yard is or how to take better care of the plants in your house? Do you want to expand your knowledge of vegetable gardening or caring for the trees in your yard? Oklahoma Cooperative Extension has the educational program for you! Starting the end of January through March, we will be offering Master Gardener Classes for anyone who wants to learn about lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers and gardens.

GARDENING ・ 9 DAYS AGO