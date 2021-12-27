ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

University extensions to offer webinar on growing microgreens

Sun-Journal
 4 days ago

University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension plan to offer a webinar for home gardeners about growing microgreens indoors...

Sun-Journal

UMaine Extension offers webinar bundles for last-minute holiday gifts

ORONO — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering bundles of prerecorded webinars about various gardening-related topics for last-minute gift shoppers. The “On Demand Webinars” series includes bundles of three to four prerecorded webinars about starting and maintaining a home orchard, gardening with native plants, composting and soil health, and seed selection and starting. The webinars allow viewers to watch and learn at their own pace, and include lists of recommended resources.
INTERNET
xrock1039.com

Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program to Offer Virtual Basic Training in Spring

The spring 2022 Purdue Extension Master Gardener (EMG) basic training program begins February 1st as a series of live virtual webinars. Application deadline is January 11th. The training wraps up May 3. An individual registration costs $180 and includes a print version of the Purdue EMG manual. The fee for two people sharing a print version of the manual is $280. Purdue Extension specialists and educators from across Indiana teach the course.
GARDENING
Columbia Daily Tribune

University of Missouri Extension horticulturist gives tips on keeping holiday plants fresh and safe

Placing live Christmas trees or other holiday plants in the home immediately after Thanksgiving brings risks of dried, dropping pine needles and dying vegetation as decorations, said David Trinklein, University of Missouri Extension horticulturist. There's also some risk involved. "There's a fire hazard associated with greenery that dries out," Trinklein...
GARDENING
waltersherald.com

OSU Extension Offers Master Gardener Classes

Have you ever wondered what that weed in your yard is or how to take better care of the plants in your house? Do you want to expand your knowledge of vegetable gardening or caring for the trees in your yard? Oklahoma Cooperative Extension has the educational program for you! Starting the end of January through March, we will be offering Master Gardener Classes for anyone who wants to learn about lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers and gardens.
GARDENING
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
kmmo.com

MU EXTENSION OFFERS SAFETY TIPS ON HOLIDAY GREENERY IN HOMES

For many, the holiday season would not be complete without evergreens, holly, mistletoe and other traditional plants adorning their homes. David Trinklein, University of Missouri Extension horticulturist says that it’s important to exercise care with some of these plants since we want the holidays to be happy and safe.
GARDENING
kiwaradio.com

ISU Extension Offers Safe Cooking Tips For Christmas

Statewide Iowa — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering safe cooking tips for the Christmas holiday. Southwestern Iowa food and health specialist Leah Brooke says there are several important things to do when preparing food for your family this holiday weekend. Brooke talks about how leftovers should...
IOWA STATE
farmforum.net

I-29 Moo University to present dairy forage rations webinar

The next installment of the I-29 Moo University 2022 Dairy Webinar Series will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 5 with a focus on feeding higher forage rations. Dairy producers and allied industry reps are invited to join Gail Carpenter as she explains how to increase forage content of rations and increase margins for dairy producers. She will discuss increasing solids, maintaining animal health and achieving peak production levels in this era of increasing feed costs.
AGRICULTURE
witzamfm.com

Purdue Extension to Offer Chair Yoga at Ferdinand Library

Ferdinand - Dubois County Purdue Extension will be offering free ‘Chair Yoga’ classes at the Ferdinand Library (112 East 16th Street) on Tuesdays (1/4, 1/11, 1/18, 1/25) in January from 9:30-10:30AM EST. According to the instructor, Chelsea Brewer, “The classes are accessible for all abilities and it’s a...
FERDINAND, IN
Bangor Daily News

UMaine Extension offers beginners maple syrup workshop Jan. 29

FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an in-person maple syrup production workshop for beginners 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29. The class first meets at Shaw Brothers Construction Company, 341 Mosher Road, Gorham, and finishes at Nash Valley Farm, 79 Nash Road, Windham. Snow date is Feb. 5.
FALMOUTH, ME
Denton Record-Chronicle

AgriLife Extension Service offers volunteer opportunities

The holiday season brings with it an overwhelming spirit of generosity and loving-kindness. Everywhere you look, people have been throwing change into Salvation Army buckets, taking angels off trees to give presents to the needy, donating food items to pantries and buying gifts for friends and loved ones. Do you want more ideas for how to give back to your community? Do you want to reach people across generations and offer a gift that lasts longer than the time it takes to take down Christmas decorations?
ADVOCACY
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Extension Offering Farm Couple Getaways in February

AMES, Iowa – In order to help farm families build relationships and set family goals, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering two “Farm Couple Getaways.” Both events are aimed at farmers wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on the farm or family goal setting, farm transitions or who just would like a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues.
IOWA STATE
carolinasportsman.com

Free squirrel hunting webinar offered in January

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Backcountry Hunters & Anglers will offer a free online squirrel hunting webinar on Jan. 6 from 7 – 8 p.m. Topics will include species habits, habitats, scouting, essential equipment, effective shot placement, hunting strategies, cleaning, cooking techniques and dish ideas. The class will conclude with an interactive question and answer session.
ANIMALS
stormlakeradio.com

ISU Extension and Outreach will again offer the Crop Advantage Series

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will again offer the Crop Advantage Series to producers at 14 locations across Iowa during January 2022, starting with Sheldon on Jan. 4. At these conferences, ISU Extension and Outreach specialists and field agronomists present the latest crop production research and information for the...
IOWA STATE
Jamestown Sun

NDSU Extension webinars facilitate adaptation of drought management strategies

During the 2021 growing season, all of North Dakota experienced some level of drought. The drought started in the fall of 2020 and developed into one of the most severe droughts on record. Extreme drought (D3) and exceptional drought (D4) were introduced on March 18 and May 20, respectively. This is the earliest these conditions have been introduced during the growing season since the inception of the U.S. drought monitor in 2000.
ENVIRONMENT
kjfmradio.com

MU Extension offers virtual and in-person pesticide applicator training

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension, in coordination with the Missouri Department of Agriculture, will offer in-person and online training for private pesticide applicators. Samuel Polly, coordinator of the Missouri Pesticide Safety Education Program, said MU Extension agronomists will teach free online sessions through Zoom. Face-to-face sessions are...
COLUMBIA, MO
wmix94.com

Extension offering small farms webinar series starting next month

ILLINOIS (RFD) — The University of Illinois Extension offering a small farms webinar series in the New Year. The target audience includes small farmers, hobby operations and backyard growers says Grant McCarty, a food systems and small farms educator for the extension. The ten-week program begins January 20th. You...
ILLINOIS STATE
