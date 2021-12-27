Ill Equipped

The San Jose Sharks won their first game back after the holiday break, picking up a wild 8-7 shootout win over the Arizona Coyotes last night. The Sharks struck first, capitalizing on a turnover from Barrett Hayton as Logan Couture took a shot that deflected off Alexander Barabanov to beat Scott Wedgewood. The Coyotes responded quickly after that though, as the Sharks committed some turnovers of their own, resulting in Phil Kessel feeding Lawson Crouse, who tied it 1-1. The turnovers continued after that, as Nick Bonino pressured Shayne Gostisbehere in Arizona’s end resulting in a giveaway, then ended up burying a rebound off a shot from Matt Nieto to give the Sharks the lead once again. The back and forth first period ended with the Coyotes tying it once again though, as a good forecheck from Lawson Crouse resulted in another turnover and Janis Moser’s first NHL goal.
