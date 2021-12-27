ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ill Equipped

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

NHL games scheduled for today were postponed so there's more time to monitor COVID test results. As Ben Pope from the Chicago-Sun Times pointed out, this change in league scheduling doesn't change the Blackhawks schedule. Alas, tomorrow's Blue Jackets is now canceled, though. Obviously, there will be constant recalibration...

hockeybuzz.com

hockeybuzz.com

Pending Appeal

The offseason is many months away so we will revisit the Blackhawks free agent crop in the spring especially after the trade deadline has passed and the fate of the team's playoff contention is known. For now, here's an early projection for each pending free agent. Restricted Free Agents (RFAs)
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Alex Turcotte makes NHL debut with Kings in loss to Golden Knights

The Los Angeles Kings dropped the first game of their seven-game homestand after the holiday break, losing 6-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights tonight. Alex Turcotte made his NHL debut, playing on a line with Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson, while Drew Doughty also returned from COVID protocol. After a...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Another Toothpick

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. As the Canadiens get ready to face the Carolina Huricanes tomorrow, 2 more players have been added to their Covid list. First Cayden Primeau, who was meant to get the start in Raleigh and Paul Byron, who was inching closer and closer to a return to play following off season hip surgery. Considering what the Canadiens’ line-up looks like right now, there’s no doubt that there would be room for him in Ducharme’s team.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Greasing the Wheels

Note: This source link leads to a Czech website so translation is needed if you're not fluent in the native language. Trade rumors have been circulating all season and will be sure to pick up as the trade deadline approaches on March 21. So far rumors have primarily focused on Dylan Strome and Marc-Andre Fleury with minor rumblings around Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Henrik Borgstrom.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

WJC cancelled, NHL willing to play into summer for full season; Wed's Buzz

UPDATE - The IIHF announced on Wednesday afternoon after Russia and the Czechs were forced to forfeit games that the 2022 World Junior Championships have been cancelled. The NHL has shortened the waiting period of Covid quarantine from 10 days to 5...this will help ALOT in terms of canceling games...Also I am told the NHL is willing to shift the playoffs into the summer so the players get all 82 games in. This was likely the outcome of the talk involving the Olympics...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Covid-Riddled Sabres Drop One to The Devils

Acting head coach Matt Ellis’s Covid-ravaged squad showed some promise and some gumption against Lindy Ruff’s Devils on Wednesday, but ultimately came up short by a 4-3 score. The Sabres played the game without Vinnie Hinostroza, Zemgus Girgensons, Jeff Skinner, Dylan Cozens, Mark Jankowski, Colin Miller and Don Granato as a result of a viral outbreak. Sabres fans got a look at Peyton Krebs, JJ Peterka, Ethan Prow and Casey Fitzgerald in their stead. Wednesday’s game was also the Sabres debut for Alex Tuch who came aboard in the Jack Eichel trade.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Rangers return to game action, modified COVID protocols, WJC canceled

The Rangers, after not playing since falling 3-2 to Vegas in a shootout on December 17, return to game action tonight. Their opponent, a formerly shorthanded Florida team, should have all their players back off COVID protocol, meaning that the Blueshirts will face Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad. New York will be without Kevin Rooney and Ryan Lindgren, each sidelined due to covid protocols.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wild Extend Evason and Staff

It was a foregone conclusion for Wild head coach Dean Evason and his staff to get new deals, and now it is done officially. Bill Guerin had always intended for this to be done and to not have Evason be a "lame duck" coach and so now it is all complete and the Wild can continue to move forward.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Reset Button On Devils Season Starts Tonight In Buffalo

New Jersey Devils restart their season and will try to get back to their winning ways in Buffalo tonight. Buffalo Sabres, who like the Devils, have an identical record of 10-15-5 and stocked with young talent throughout the organization. Mackenzie Blackwood looks ready to go after having a sore neck...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Brodin Tests Positive: Wild/Blues Make Deal

As Saturday's Winter Classic approaches the odds are stacking against the Wild a little more each day it seems. First the loss of captain, Jared Spurgeon and Mr Everything for the Wild, Joel Eriksson Ek, to injury. Then comes the news that the Wild have a positive COVID-19 test for one of their players and that is Jonas Brodin, their best defenseman and arguably the league's best blueliner will most likely miss the game Saturday as well.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Liljegren added to COVID list, others slowly returning to health

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs are slowly crawling out of the hole caused by the NHL’s COVID protocol, as a number of players returned to the ice at the Ford Performance Centre in Etobicoke, ON on Tuesday after isolating over the last week.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wednesday Night Pix - 6 Plays!!! NHL Survivor Contest, register now!!!

**Be very aware of starting goalies and players in covid protocol throughout the day before placing your wager​​**. **NHL SURVIVOR CONTEST, if you would like to enter one, please IM at hockeybuzz, it's easy to do, just send me an IM to my user name Puckpix or post in the comment section as we are trying to gauge interest​​​**
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 30: Oilers @ Blues: We Are Back (Mostly)

Hello everyone and welcome back! I hope everyone had a great Christmas/holiday break. For myself it felt great to push the ol' reset button but now I'm ready to come back and give you as much Oilers related content as I possibly can. Over the past few days we have...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 31: Flyers @ Kraken: Tough Blows

It's been a couple days of bad news for the Kraken, both for their NHL players as well as their prospects. Let's first talk about Brandon Tanev, who it was announced would miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury that was sustained playing against the Edmonton Oilers on December 18th. Tanev was off to a great start of his season; the best in his career thus far and seemed likely that he would surpass both his previous totals in goals and total points. In 30 games this season with the Kraken, Tanev posted 9-6-15. His previous best came in 18/19 with the Jets where in 80 games he posted 14-15-29. Tanev quickly became a fan favorite being one of the most sold jerseys early on. This is a really unfortunate situation for a player who was clearly having fun in Seattle.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sharks pick up wild 8-7 shootout win over Coyotes

The San Jose Sharks won their first game back after the holiday break, picking up a wild 8-7 shootout win over the Arizona Coyotes last night. The Sharks struck first, capitalizing on a turnover from Barrett Hayton as Logan Couture took a shot that deflected off Alexander Barabanov to beat Scott Wedgewood. The Coyotes responded quickly after that though, as the Sharks committed some turnovers of their own, resulting in Phil Kessel feeding Lawson Crouse, who tied it 1-1. The turnovers continued after that, as Nick Bonino pressured Shayne Gostisbehere in Arizona’s end resulting in a giveaway, then ended up burying a rebound off a shot from Matt Nieto to give the Sharks the lead once again. The back and forth first period ended with the Coyotes tying it once again though, as a good forecheck from Lawson Crouse resulted in another turnover and Janis Moser’s first NHL goal.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Who needs to rise up for teams to be serious Stanley Cup contenders

Talked to people in the hockey world about how many serious contenders there are in NHL. Most thought eight to 10. A couple of people thought half of the NHL teams have a shot. No matter what the number, there's always someone on every team whose performance will be crucial...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Preview: Flyers @ SJ; Wrap: Flyers Beat Kraken in OT, 3-2

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (13-12-5) will take on Bob Boughner's San Jose Sharks (16-14-1) on Thursday evening. Game time at the SAP Center is 10:30 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 93.3 WMMR). The Flyers bring a six-game point streak into this game (5-0-1). They are coming off a 3-2...
NHL

