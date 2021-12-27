Ill Equipped

It's been a couple days of bad news for the Kraken, both for their NHL players as well as their prospects. Let's first talk about Brandon Tanev, who it was announced would miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury that was sustained playing against the Edmonton Oilers on December 18th. Tanev was off to a great start of his season; the best in his career thus far and seemed likely that he would surpass both his previous totals in goals and total points. In 30 games this season with the Kraken, Tanev posted 9-6-15. His previous best came in 18/19 with the Jets where in 80 games he posted 14-15-29. Tanev quickly became a fan favorite being one of the most sold jerseys early on. This is a really unfortunate situation for a player who was clearly having fun in Seattle.

