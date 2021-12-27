ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russian gas flowing east in protracted pipeline reversal

By Vladimir Soldatkin
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpFbo_0dWWgrMX00

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - A pipeline normally bringing Russian gas into western Europe flowed in reverse for a seventh day on Monday, a situation Moscow blames on German speculation, despite surging European heating costs.

President Vladimir Putin said last week that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving an overheated market, pointing the finger at German gas importers for the reversal and rocketing prices. read more

European power prices have risen due to a dramatic increase this year in the cost of gas, which is used to generate electricity as well as heat homes during the winter months.

It was not immediately clear precisely where the gas that was flowing eastwards through the Yamal-Europe pipeline originated from, beyond a mixture of sources in Germany.

German network operator Gascade's data showed flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were going east into Poland at an hourly volume of nearly 1.2 million kilowatt hours (kWh/h) on Monday.

Auction results also showed Russian gas exporter Gazprom had not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Monday.

Gazprom said it has no plans to hold auctions for spot gas sales on its Electronic Sales Platform this week.

Gascade, which imports Russian gas and transports it within Germany, is owned by WIGA, a Gazprom and Wintershall DEA joint venture. Oil and gas firm Wintershall (WINT.UL) is co-owned by German chemicals group BASF (BASFn.DE) and Russia's LetterOne.

Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said on Saturday that the company was ready to supply additional gas within its long-term contracts, which would be cheaper than short-term deals concluded on European spot market.

Reverse flows from Germany to Poland, and probably to Ukraine, were between 3 million cubic metres (mcm) and 5 mcm per day, he said, again rejecting allegations that Gazprom was undersupplying gas as "groundless".

Germany's Economy Ministry has declined comment on Putin's remark. Gas importers have not replied to requests for comment.

Data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed capacity nominations for Monday's Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point were at 731,574 megawatt hours (MWh), roughly stable with levels seen since Friday, but below levels seen earlier in December.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 11

Samuel Palmer
3d ago

Well now what if the pipeline would burst, it should be shut down because of our climate change.....let them put up some solar panels!!......or a windmill for every house.!

Reply
5
Sunny1
3d ago

well, this was obviously going to happen. Putin is going to control europe now. while the us is playing checkers, Russia and China are playing chess. And all the western allies will pay!

Reply
4
David Fosca
4d ago

The new world order, international banksters hate Russia for exposing the Congress of Vienna the first attempt for the unification of Europe, that would eventually lead to world goverment tyranny. The Romanovs exposed the rothschilds plan for total control, which is why WW1, WW2, the bolshevik revolution and coming WW3 were planned in the middle late 19th century.

Reply(2)
2
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
Axios

Biden lays out "two paths" for Ukraine crisis in call with Putin

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for 50 minutes on Thursday, in what a senior U.S. official characterized as a "serious and substantive" phone call setting the parameters for high-stakes security talks in Europe next month. Why it matters: Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its...
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS
goodmorningpost.com

Putin tells Biden that Russia requires legally binding security agreements

According to Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin aide, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US colleague Joe Biden that Moscow needed legally enforceable security agreements. Putin even imparted the key concepts of the already provided security guarantees documents in a 50-minute telephonic chat. It’s worth noting that the phone chat between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump took place amid rising tensions in Europe between Russia and the West over Moscow’s border with Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Gazprom#Russian#European#Mallnow#Wiga#Wintershall Dea#Basf#Letterone
BBC

Ukraine tensions: Putin tells Biden new sanctions could rupture ties

Russia's Vladimir Putin has warned his US counterpart Joe Biden that imposing new sanctions over Ukraine could lead to a complete breakdown in relations. In a phone call late on Thursday, the Russian president said such sanctions would be a "colossal mistake". Mr Biden, meanwhile, told Mr Putin that the...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC News

Biden and Putin hold call over Russia-Ukraine tensions. What the U.S has at stake.

At the top of the agenda for the call Thursday afternoon between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin was the huge military force Russia has been amassing to the north, east and south of Ukraine. According to a statement released by the White House, Biden “made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.”
POTUS
WEHT/WTVW

Biden, Putin trade frank talk as alarm rises over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke frankly for nearly an hour late Thursday amid growing alarm over Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine, a crisis that has deepened as the Kremlin has stiffened its insistence on border security guarantees and test fired hypersonic missiles to underscore its demands. Biden reaffirmed the U.S. threat […]
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

260K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy