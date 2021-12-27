ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racial reckoning turns focus to roadside historical markers

By MARK SCOLFORO
harrisondaily.com
 5 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania had been installing historical markers for more than a century when the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 brought a...

Times Daily

Correction: Historical Markers story

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 27, 2021, about an overview of Pennsylvania’s roadside historical markers, The Associated Press erroneously spelled the name of one of the counties. It is Juniata County, not Juniana County. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
POLITICS
thenewsprogress.com

DHR announces approval of 14 new State Historical Highway Markers; East End High School to be highlighted

Fourteen new historical markers coming to roadsides in the commonwealth will highlight a nationally-recognized Lynchburg resident who saved antique and heirloom roses from extinction, two men who shaped Virginia’s post-Civil War constitution of 1869 which granted Black men the right to vote, and the “Martinsville Seven,” among other topics.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Watchful Eye

Essex County lynching memorialized with roadside marker

Image from the soil collection projectMiddle Peninsula African-American Genealogical and Historical Society of VA. An event was held on Saturday, Dec. 18 to unveil a historical marker in Center Cross memorializing the only known lynching in Essex County, that of an African American man named Thomas Washington.
ESSEX COUNTY, VA
stardem.com

Will Black people survive the racial reckoning?

Wow, the racial reckoning after George Floyd sure has gotten a lot of black people killed!. According to the FBI, amid the extravaganza of violence following Floyd’s death in 2020, an additional 2,400 black males and 405 black females were killed, compared to 2019. The post-Floyd murder surge of 2020 is, by far, the largest year-to-year increase in homicide in U.S. history.
SOCIETY
CBS Philly

New Jersey, Delaware Both Increasing Minimum Wage In 2022

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) —  The New Year is bringing bigger paychecks for some people in our area.  New Jersey’s minimum wage will increase by one dollar to $13 per hour Saturday. In Delaware, the minimum wage is about to increase from $9.25 an hour to $10.50 an hour. Both states plan to eventually phase in a $15 dollar-an-hour minimum wage in the coming years.
DELAWARE STATE
marijuanamoment.net

New Marijuana Laws Take Effect Across The U.S. With The New Year

As 2021 comes to a close, a number of states and cities across the country are set to implement new marijuana policy changes that take effect on January 1. From the launch of retail cannabis sales in Montana to whole-flower medical marijuana becoming available in Louisiana, there are a variety of new policies that advocates, businesses and lawmakers will see go into effect starting on Saturday.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I had a Black friend’: Lawmaker’s tone deaf tweet on racism gets blasted on Twitter

Republican lawmaker Patricia Morgan is at the centre of a controversy after she tweeted that she had lost a Black friend due to critical race theory.In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rhode Island state representative said: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant.”“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT” she added.I had a black friend. I liked her...
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Spotted Out Maskless In Miami

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire after being spotted maskless while dining out with her boyfriend, Riley Roberts, during their trip to Miami, Florida, this week. The sighting comes as COVID-19's new variant Omicron is rapidly spreading across the country, prompting thousands of flights to be canceled...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Books, Confederate memorabilia found in Robert E Lee time capsule but no rumoured coffin photo of Lincoln

Conservation experts in Richmond, Virginia, have opened a time capsule found inside the pedestal that until recently supported a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee.Inside they found books, money, ammunition, documents, and other artifacts, but speculation regarding the presence of a photo of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin proved unfounded.The lead conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Kate Ridgway, said the measurements and material of the box, copper, match historical accounts. As the contents inside were unpacked, they appeared to match the description of the 1887 time capsule they had been looking for.“It does appear...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Historical Highway Markers Honor Family, Ice Harvesting

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has added new historical highway markers, one commemorating a family that first lived in the state nearly 400 years ago, and the other honoring the state's ice harvesting tradition. The first marker recognizes the “Hilton Family of Newfields" and is installed near the...
CONCORD, NH
The Independent

Parent posts corrections to grammar in ‘error filled’ school union letter

A letter from the president of a Virginia teachers union arguing for more stringent measures to stem the flow of Covid-19 was mocked on Twitter for its many grammatical errors. Parent Ellen Gallery marked up the letter and posted the heavily corrected version on Twitter, writing: “Hey [Virginia Education Association], are you going to send out more of these grammar worksheets over break? My kids and I had a great time spotting errors! Did we find them all?”Ms Gallery marked up about 20 errors in the letter sent by Arlington Education Association President Ingrid Gant to Arlington Schools Superintendent...
EDUCATION
TIME

Anti-Trans Violence and Rhetoric Reached Record Highs Across America in 2021

2021 was the deadliest year for transgender and gender non-conforming people in the U.S. on record. At least 50 trans and gender non-conforming people were killed this year alone, per a report by LGBTQ advocacy organization the Human Rights Campaign (HRC)—the highest number of deaths since the organization began recording fatal violence in 2013.
SOCIETY

