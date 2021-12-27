ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Holmes jury to begin second week of deliberations

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
 5 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will start their second week of deliberations Monday. Holmes faces 11...

MarketRealist

What Happens If Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Is Found Guilty?

Elizabeth Holmes, the former darling among technology company founders, concluded her testimony on her own behalf on Dec. 8. The trial in which Holmes is accused of defrauding investors in her healthcare startup, Theranos, officially started in September 2021 after multiple delays. Article continues below advertisement. If the founder of...
BUSINESS
buzzfeednews.com

Elizabeth Holmes Could Have Fled The Sinking Ship Of Theranos, But Instead “She Believed In This Technology,” Her Lawyers Argued

Elizabeth Holmes’ legal team portrayed failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur as a confident leader who, even as her doomed startup Theranos crashed and burned, stuck with her belief in the now-discredited blood-testing technology as they turned the fraud case over to jurors on Friday. “At the first sign of trouble...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Theranos 'fraudster' Elizabeth Holmes faces waiting until 2022 to find out her fate as jurors trying her case are set to break for Christmas if they don't agree on verdict by the end of today

Jurors weighing fraud and conspiracy charges against alleged blood testing scam artist and Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will take a holiday break from the case until January 3 if they don't reach a verdict by Thursday night. The news comes after the jury had indicated it would be willing to...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Is Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud? A jury is deliberating.

This week, jurors in the criminal fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes are deliberating on whether the founder and former CEO of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos purposefully deceived investors and patients. Holmes, who drove the company’s valuation to $9 billion before its woes were exposed, has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and she faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKBW-TV

Jury in Elizabeth Holmes trial begins second week of deliberations

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The jury that is weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes started their second week of deliberations Monday. Holmes faces 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company's blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough. Holmes claimed to...
SAN JOSE, CA

