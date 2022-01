Don’t let the 6 sacks fool you, Crosby has been among the most productive edge defenders this season. Maxx has a league leading 87 total pressures, and has terrorized quarterbacks all season long. The Colts’ left tackle position is in a terrible position right now, as Eric Fisher does not look like he will play. Please just don’t start Julie’n Davenport. I would much rather have either Matt Pryor or even Mo Alie-Cox rather than Davenport.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO