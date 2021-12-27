ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bidens’ Christmas Message Recognizes Those ‘Who Have Lost Loved Ones During the Pandemic

By Kathleen Sanford
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one‘s simultaneous greeting to the individuals of the united states in December, Head of the state Joe Biden, as well as 1st woman Jill Biden, recognized individuals who had given up family members and acquaintances in the epidemic. Throughout these moments of pleasure, the Biden family invoked...

The Conversation U.S.

How to help those who have lost loved ones to suicide cope with grief during the holidays

No matter the merriment of the season, the holidays remain a struggle for those who have lost a loved one to suicide. In 2020, COVID-19 isolated many people from their families. Ironically, that isolation may have spared suicide-loss survivors some suffering; with no family gathering, one was less likely to notice the empty seat at the table. But this year, with many families coming together, grief will surely find its place. Half of all Americans know someone who has died by suicide. I am one of them, and the death of my grandmother inspired me to become a suicide researcher....
MENTAL HEALTH
Pandemic grief isn’t just for people who lost a loved one

The United States surpassed 800,000 COVID-19 deaths in mid-December, a staggering figure that reveals, behind it, another: Each of those people left behind friends, family, and loved ones who mourn their loss. And even people who haven’t lost someone to COVID-19 may experience a pervasive sense of grief—a kind of collective mourning for everything that’s been lost over the last two years.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington State
Parents of gun violence victim hold Christmas dinner for siblings who have lost loved ones

CHESTNUT HILL - As 2021 comes to an end, over 540 families faced the holidays without a loved one due to gun violence in Philadelphia. A mother and father who felt that pain this year wanted to make the holidays a little brighter for the brothers and sisters of other victims. The first Christmas dinner for siblings was held at the Essential Community Connections building in Chestnut Hill Saturday. And, the caterer, the owners of the venue and the entertainers of the evening all say they have holes in their hearts from losing someone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Joe Biden
Jill Biden
For good to those who love God

“And I have declared to them Your name, and will declare it, that the love with which You loved Me may be in them, and I in them.”. There is an imminent finality that looms over these words recorded by John the apostle. The scene is this: It is the...
RELIGION
No 10 party is a slap in the face for those of us who lost loved ones

Today, 20 December, would have been my son’s 47th birthday. On 19 May 2020, four days after the picture was taken of the prime minister partying in the Downing Street garden (Report, 19 December), my son’s funeral took place. The number of people allowed to attend funerals was limited. In normal times the place would have been full. Church services were not allowed. No singing was allowed. You couldn’t even have an order of service printed. You could only have one floral arrangement, no other flowers. We had to sit at a two-metre distance from each other and wear masks throughout. We all had to leave and go straight home, as holding even a small socially distanced gathering was illegal. You were not allowed to meet indoors or in gardens and pubs, and restaurants were closed. Looking at the picture of a man with no moral compass justifying this as a work meeting is truly insulting.
WORLD
Sumrall Christmas angels honor lost loved ones

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Every December, angel decorations announce the Christmas season in Sumrall. Each one with a plaque in memory of a lost loved one. For their family members and friends the angels leave behind, the tradition means a lot. “Zachary, he loved Sumrall. He loved his community, he...
SUMRALL, MS
#Christmas#United States#Bidens#K Pop Sensation Bts#Citizens#The Capitol Building
Wind Phones of The Woodlands carry messages to the loved ones who are gone forever

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- One woman’s quest to provide solace to people in her community who have lost loved ones has created The Wind Phones of the Woodlands. Priyanka Johri a local entrepreneur who owns Woodlands Eco Realty, Pure Mutts Animal Sanctuary; and Acorn Manor Assisted Living Homes has seen her share of losses. Taking care of elderly, hospice humans and dogs means that she loses lots of people and pets she takes care of. She understands what it means for families to lose a loved one may it be a human family member or furry family member.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
