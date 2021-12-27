Bidens’ Christmas Message Recognizes Those ‘Who Have Lost Loved Ones During the Pandemic

Today, 20 December, would have been my son’s 47th birthday. On 19 May 2020, four days after the picture was taken of the prime minister partying in the Downing Street garden (Report, 19 December), my son’s funeral took place. The number of people allowed to attend funerals was limited. In normal times the place would have been full. Church services were not allowed. No singing was allowed. You couldn’t even have an order of service printed. You could only have one floral arrangement, no other flowers. We had to sit at a two-metre distance from each other and wear masks throughout. We all had to leave and go straight home, as holding even a small socially distanced gathering was illegal. You were not allowed to meet indoors or in gardens and pubs, and restaurants were closed. Looking at the picture of a man with no moral compass justifying this as a work meeting is truly insulting.

