Fear over Omicron makes Dems weaker

Dr. Anthony Fauci is emphatically calling on people to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, even if they're considered "fully vaccinated" without it. "We are telling everybody, and I will state it very clearly now, that optimum protection is with a boost," Fauci said Thursday in an interview on CBSN. "If you are not boosted, get boosted. What is called by definition, for legal or other purposes, a 'fully vaccinated person,' is, in fact, irrelevant. If you want to be fully protected, get boosted. I am saying it very loud and very clear right now."
