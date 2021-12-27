Cal Fire offers safety tips ahead of storms

Stormy weather is coming to San Diego, but Cal Fire said it is prepared.

Over the past 48 hours, the agency said it responded to 100 calls for service and expects more.

“Over the next two days, specifically, tomorrow and Tuesday, we're going to have another storm where we're going to get some significant precipitation, but also we're going to see potential snow down to 4000-foot elevation which includes some of our local mountains like Mount Laguna, Palomar, Julian,” said Captain Frank Lococo.

Capt. Lococo knows people will want to enjoy the weather and said to take caution.

“Take enough time to make sure you get there in time, but don't rush, give yourself enough following distance [and] make sure your vehicles are adequately prepared make sure your windshield wipers work, make sure your tires are good,” said Capt. Lococo.

When storms roll in, Cal Fire responds to flooding in areas like Mission Valley.

“Six inches of water will knock you off your feet and a foot of water has the potential to wash your vehicle away,” said Capt. Lococo.

He advised drivers to not drive into running water.

He also warned about the potential for trees to topple over because of high-speed winds and even crashes caused by the change in weather.

“We’re also going to experience some pretty strong winds. Winds that can get up to 50 to 60 mile an hour gusts," he said.

