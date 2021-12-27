Where are the coolest/odd thrift store in Atlanta? #Knick-Knack Store
"Does anyone know of any cool/odd knick-knack stores in the city? Not exactly thrift stores or antique shops, I'm thinking Paris on Ponce (RIP) style. I'm looking for cheap jewelry, home decor, books, music, etc. Bookstore and thrift stores, in general, are welcome as well!"
Ellicia/Unsplash
Check out the Kudzu Market in Decatur. They specialize in mid-century vintage but they have a lot more than just that.
Richard’s Variety Store in the Ansley Mall is a super affordable knick-knack store. It’s practically in the title. Well-stocked too; if you can’t find that someone a gift in Richard’s, you’re either terrible at thinking of gifts or the person you’re buying for is the most boring person to ever exist. hhh...
Highland Row Antiques has all that and has that Paris on Ponce vibe.
The Beehive in Edgewood usually has some cute stuff from local/regional companies. Usually, get a lot of good holiday shopping bc done there.
Intown Ace Hardware on Scott blvd is where I do all my shopping
