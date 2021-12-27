Where are the coolest/odd thrift store in Atlanta? #Knick-Knack Store

"My cousin brought his 6-year-old child over to spend Christmas with us. Are there any suitable child-friendly places to recommend? Thanks" Atlanta is packed with great family opportunities, just depending on what you like and the age of your kids. There is the Children's Museum and the Center for Puppetry Arts, the Aquarium, and the World of Coca Cola. Six Flags and White Water Park are nice for kids of all ages. Then there is Legoland, several trampoline parks, and climbing walls all over the place. Tiny Towne is a fun place for younger kids. Older kids might enjoy the offerings of Atlanta Botanical Gardens, particularly around the holidays. If you are into various types of museums there is the Football Hall of Fame, CNN studio tours, and the Fernbanks Science Centers always have attractions for all ages.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO