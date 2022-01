HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Just because you smell it, doesn’t mean you can search for it. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled the smell of marijuana alone isn’t enough to search a vehicle in a traffic stop. As KDKA’s Jon Delano, an attorney, explains, the ruling came from a case out of Allentown and won’t be the last on this subject. Teri Barr was driving late at night with her husband, a medical marijuana user, asleep in the backseat. State police pulled her over for a traffic violation, and when they smelled marijuana, they claimed probable cause to search Barr’s car without a warrant....

