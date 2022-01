Everton captain Seamus Coleman is happy to bear the brunt of criticism if it means younger or newer members of the squad can escape it.The 33-year-old will enter his 14th year at the club on Saturday and is 37 matches short of the 400 mark but his performances, like that of the team, have been the subject of some fans’ anger.With the club failing to address the need for cover at right-back – although they remain interested in Rangers’ Nathan Patterson – Coleman has been pressed into action when not fully fit or in need of a rest and that...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO