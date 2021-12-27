ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia’s daily COVID-19 cases surge past 10,000 for first time

By Ainslie Chandler Bloomberg,
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Australia reported more than 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic amid the rapid spread of the omicron strain. New South Wales on Monday recorded 6,324 cases, with 55 in intensive care among 520 people in hospital....

